The planned BYU Medical School has its founding dean.

Dr. Mark Ott, a surgeon with Intermountain Health, has held academic and affiliate appointments at Johns Hopkins, Harvard Medical School, Stanford School of Medicine and the University of Utah School of Medicine, according to a university release issued Thursday.

With approval from its Board of Trustees, Brigham Young University has appointed Dr. Mark Ott as the inaugural dean of BYU’s medical school.

“Dr. Ott is a widely respected doctor, surgeon and leader who has worked and studied at the most highly regarded healthcare institutions in the world,” BYU President Shane Reese said. “More importantly, Dr. Ott has a deep commitment to BYU’s spiritual mission and has lived a life of service and quiet devotion to the true master healer, Jesus Christ.”

The BYU board of trustees approved the appointment.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors BYU, announced plans for a medical school in July. The church leaders said the new school would emphasize international health and the faith’s global humanitarian efforts.

Ott earned his bachelor’s and Doctor of Medicine degrees from the University of Utah.

“It’s a humbling and exciting honor to join Brigham Young University as the inaugural dean of its new medical school,” Ott said in a statement. “BYU’s medical school will provide students with a topflight medical education as well as an enduring appreciation that their talents and training are gifts from God for the benefit of the world.”

Reese said in September that the school will be located on BYU’s campus and will offer Doctor of Medicine degrees (MDs).

Ott served his medical internship and residency in general surgery at Johns Hopkins, where he was also a research and clinical fellow specializing in surgical oncology.

Ott’s leadership experience includes leading surgical departments at Intermountain LDS Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center and serving as medical director of the Intermountain Medical Center, Intermountain Health’s flagship hospital and hub of academic residencies, training and research, the release stated.

The University of Utah’s department of surgery awarded Ott its faculty teacher of the year award. He also received the Intermountain Health Lifetime Achievement Award for extraordinary service to medicine.