Students and teachers protest school vouchers during a walkout outside of East High School, Jan. 25, 2023. A judge Wednesday decided Utah's school voucher program will continue pending an expected appeal before the Utah Supreme Court.

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge on Wednesday decided Utah’s school voucher program will continue pending an expected appeal before the Utah Supreme Court.

During a hearing, 3rd District Judge Laura Scott said she would not put the “Utah Fits All” scholarship program on hold after ruling last week that it was unconstitutional. She noted that since the state plans to quickly appeal her decision, she will not enter an injunction that would halt the program.

“That would mean things would just proceed as normal unless and until we have a decision by the Supreme Court,” Scott said.

The Legislature created the “Utah Fits All” scholarship in 2023 through the passing of HB215, tying it to a $6,000 pay raise for educators. A similar proposal a year earlier had failed soundly without a raise attached to it. Under the program, K-12 students can receive up to $8,000 a year to pay private school expenses or cover homeschooling costs.

The Utah Education Association and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit last year, arguing the program diverts income tax revenues away from public schools to pay for tuition and other expenses at “exclusive, admissions-based private schools.”

Scott agreed, writing in her ruling last week that the publicly funded program must meet the requirements in the Utah Constitution, and that the Legislature does not have the authority “to circumvent these constitutional requirements by simply declining to ‘designate’ the program as part of the public education system.”

After the hearing, Utah Parents United President Corinne Johnson said the decision to keep the program going gives parents reassurance as they look ahead to the next school year.

“We believe parents do have the right to educate their children, whether that’s a homeschool, a micro-school, a private school, and that the Utah Fits All is the vehicle to do that,” Johnson said. “We are sure that this will be overturned in an appeal, and now they have the stability to move forward.”

Renée Pinkney, president of the Utah Education Association, said the judge’s decision affirms that the Legislature must “follow the Utah Constitution and public money belongs in public schools,” adding she’s confident the ruling that deemed the program unconstitutional will be upheld.

“In the meantime, the plaintiffs agreed to allow public funds already allocated under the program to remain in place until the Utah Supreme Court issues a final ruling. This approach prevents immediate disruption for private and homeschool students and ensures public school educators continue receiving the pay increase tied to the program,” Pinkney said in a statement.

“Every child in Utah, regardless of ZIP code or background, deserves access to a safe, inclusive neighborhood public school fully staffed with dedicated educators and equipped with the resources they need to thrive. We will continue standing up for students, enforcing the Constitution, and ensuring that public dollars stay in public schools where they belong,” Pinkney continued.

Meanwhile, with the program still running, applications for the “Utah Fits All” scholarship for the upcoming school year are being accepted through Thursday.