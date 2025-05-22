Graduates from Westlake High School gathered outside their former elementary school in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday.

Graduating seniors from Westlake High School paid homage to their former schools, Thunder Ridge and Saratoga Shores elementary schools on Wednesday afternoon.

The walkthrough event honored the high school seniors as well as the graduating sixth graders from the elementary school. Students had the chance to walk through the hallways of the elementary schools to the applause of teachers, younger students and family members. The afternoon was magical for the seniors, sixth graders and elementary school kids in awe of the grads.

The event brought many emotions to the surface for students and family members alike.

“It’s cool because they are seeing their future, and we are seeing our past. … It is bittersweet between leaving and being the face of the future,” said Westlake graduate Ryan Sanderson.

The walkthrough is intended to inspire the elementary school students to continue working hard in school and push toward their goals. Each class took the chance to cheer on the seniors in the hallways and look toward their future.

“It means a lot to me. I was lucky enough to do all six years at this school. This is where I met all these people, where I did so much school,” said graduate Kara Phifer. “It’s definitely a lot of nostalgia. … I feel excited for the next chapter of my life but also happy to look back on the past.”

The walkthrough followed the sixth-grade graduation. The hallways were packed with students, family and faculty. Parading down the halls, the graduates saw their old teachers and classrooms and reminisced on how far they had come.

Walkthroughs are a growing trend for graduating seniors, especially in Utah. Students, faculty and staff all love the opportunity to provide positive role models and be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“School is hard, and I think the sixth graders will feel it next year. So, I hope they see us and hope to be able to get where we are,” Phifer shared.