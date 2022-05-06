Queen Elizabeth II won’t be attending royal garden parties over health concerns. Will she attend the jubilee celebration?

Queen Elizabeth II will be missing from the royal events this spring.

After two years, the garden parties at Buckingham Palace are back, but the monarch won’t be in attendance, according to People magazine.

The parties will begin on May 11 and continue on May 18 and 25, while a fourth party will be held on June 29 at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On May 12, hosted by Princess Anne, the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party will also be held at Buckingham Palace, with the queen’s permission.

The tradition of royal garden parties started in 1868, hosted by Queen Victoria. Close to 30,000 guests are invited by a network of community leaders, according to the website of the royal family.

The parties aside, the queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebration begins next month, with over 22,000 people expected to attend. In the last Jubilee event a decade ago, the queen watched the show unfold from a royal box and eventually made an appearance on stage as stars like Paul McCartney, Elton John and Stevie Wonder sang for her, per CNN.

Whether she will be attending the jubilee celebrations is also uncertain and “her presence will not be confirmed until much nearer the time or on the day itself,” a royal source told CNN.

This has became the normal, a source told The Mail: “The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.”

“If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the Royal Family.”

The queen was infected with COVID-19 in February, which left her “very tired and exhausted,” as previously reported by the Deseret News.