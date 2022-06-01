Gina Carano’s comeback movie will be released soon

Gina Carano is back on the big screen after her controversial exit from the Disney+ series “The “The Mandalorian”

Her upcoming film, “Terror on the Prairie,” finally has a release date — June 14, premiering exclusively on The Daily Wire.

Subscriptions for the conservative news website start at $4 a month for a Reader’s Pass, but to watch the movie, viewers will have to purchase the Insider pass that costs $12 a month.

Set in 1872, the film is about a pioneering family who settles along the Dakota Plains when a gang of outlaws comes back to “seek revenge for a mysterious crime committed during the Civil War,” the Rotten Tomatoes description reads.

Will matriarch Hattie, played by Carano, protect her family through a gun showdown? The trailer reveals her action-packed scenes where she carries a shotgun and even takes part in a knife fight, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Carano will also be an executive producer, along with Daily Wire co-founders Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson.

Directed by Michael Polish, the movie also stars Samaire Armstrong (“Stay Alive”), Nich Searcy (“The Shape of Water”), Matthias Hues (“Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich”) and Donald Cerrone (“The Equalizer 2”).

Last year, the former “Mandalorian” star announced that she will be a part of director Robert Davi’s film “My Son Hunter,” which follows President Joe Biden’s son, his partying lifestyle and his relations with Chinese, Ukrainian and Russian oligarchs, according to Deadline.

Carano will play a secret service agent alongside Laurence Fox (“Lewis”) cast as Hunter Biden, and John James (“Dynasty”) as President Joe Biden.