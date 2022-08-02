Taylor Swift was recently named the top celebrity offender for releasing CO2 by using her private jet. But it’s not how it seems, according to Swift’s team.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” her rep said in a statement to Insider.

Related Taylor Swift just showed how much she loves her fans

What was the study about celebrity private jet usage?

The study was conducted by Yard, a marketing and analytics agency, by compiling data from the CelebrityJets Twitter page, which tracks celebrity jet usage.

It found that the amount celebrities contributed to CO2 emissions through private jet usage was “482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions,” per Yard.

One survey by the Department for Transport in the U.K. found that 15% of people take 70% of all flights in Great Britain.

Why were people upset with Kylie Jenner taking a private jet?

In July, Kylie Jenner posted a photo to Instagram featuring both her private jet and the private jet of her partner, Travis Scott. The photo’s caption read, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

Soon after the post, Jenner faced a torrent of tweets, in which she was attacked for her “absolute disregard for the planet” for taking a 17-minute jet ride instead of a 40-minute car ride.

According to The Guardian, the trip would have caused one ton of CO2 emissions.

Which celebrities were named as releasing the most CO2 from private jets?

According to Yard, the 10 celebrity private jet owners whose jets created the most CO2 include:

