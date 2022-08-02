Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 
New study reveals 10 celebrities who release the most CO2 emissions from their private jets

Taylor Swift was named No. 1, but her team says it’s because she rents out her jet when she’s not using it

By  Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
Taylor Swift was recently named the top celebrity offender for releasing CO2 by using her private jet. But it's not how it seems, according to Swift's team. "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect," her rep said in a statement to Insider.

Taylor Swift was recently named the top celebrity offender for releasing CO2 by using her private jet. But it’s not how it seems, according to Swift’s team.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” her rep said in a statement to Insider.

What was the study about celebrity private jet usage?

The study was conducted by Yard, a marketing and analytics agency, by compiling data from the CelebrityJets Twitter page, which tracks celebrity jet usage.

It found that the amount celebrities contributed to CO2 emissions through private jet usage was “482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions,” per Yard.

One survey by the Department for Transport in the U.K. found that 15% of people take 70% of all flights in Great Britain.

Why were people upset with Kylie Jenner taking a private jet?

In July, Kylie Jenner posted a photo to Instagram featuring both her private jet and the private jet of her partner, Travis Scott. The photo’s caption read, “you wanna take mine or yours?”

Screen_Shot_2022_08_02_at_9.09.52_AM.png

Soon after the post, Jenner faced a torrent of tweets, in which she was attacked for her “absolute disregard for the planet” for taking a 17-minute jet ride instead of a 40-minute car ride.

According to The Guardian, the trip would have caused one ton of CO2 emissions.

Which celebrities were named as releasing the most CO2 from private jets?

According to Yard, the 10 celebrity private jet owners whose jets created the most CO2 include:

  1. Taylor Swift.
  2. Floyd Mayweather.
  3. Jay-Z.
  4. Alex Rodriguez.
  5. Blake Shelton.
  6. Steven Spielberg.
  7. Kim Kardashian.
  8. Mark Wahlberg.
  9. Oprah Winfrey.
  10. Travis Scott.
