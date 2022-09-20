Facebook Twitter
Mark Wahlberg’s film ‘Father Stu’ is the No. 1 trending movie on Netflix. What is it about?

Actor Mark Wahlberg plays the main character in “Father Stu,” the real-life story of a man who went from agnostic to becoming a Catholic priest.

Actor Mark Wahlberg plays the main character in "Father Stu," the real-life story of a man who went from being an agnostic to becoming a Catholic priest. The film has arrived on Netflix.

Mark Wahlberg’s film “Father Stuarrived on Netflix last week and within a few days has leaped to No. 1 on the trending movies platform.

What is ‘Father Stu’ about?

The movie is based on the true life story of Stuart Long, a foul-mouthed amateur boxer from Montana who moved to Los Angeles to work as a supermarket clerk while hoping to launch an acting career in the late 1980s, but ended up becoming a Catholic priest. The film conveys a moving Christian message but is R-rated for strong language.

Wahlberg plays the role of Long, and his parents are played by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver.

Why Mark Wahlberg made ‘Father Stu’

Wahlberg invested his own money in creating the film because he has reached a point in his life where he wants his films to make a difference in people’s lives, he told the Deseret News last April when the film opened in theaters.

  • “This is me kind of transitioning to doing more meaningful work that serves a purpose in my faith,” Wahlberg said. “I’m always looking for new opportunities to do things that have a little bit more substance.”

‘Father Stu’ reviews: What critics say

The redemption film has an audience score of 95% and a critics score of 43% with the green splat logo on Rotten Tomatoes.

Learn more about “Father Stu” at fatherstumovie.com.

