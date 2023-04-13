Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is ‘considered missing and endangered,’ announced Daytona Beach Police

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is “considered missing and endangered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

According to the police announcement, Bell — whose real name is Jared Bell — was last seen in “the area of Mainland High School” around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a gray 2022 BMW. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public to share information regarding Bell’s location.

For a person to be considered missing and endangered typically means a person in considered endangered because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions or another circumstance that could case harm, according to Law Insider.

Bell, who co-starred with Josh Peck in the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh,” made headlines in June 2021 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The actor was charged with two years of probation and and 200 hours of community service, per Variety.

The actor is also allegedly going through a separation with his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, who he shares a son with, per People.

“Janet is devoted to raising their son,” the source said. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”