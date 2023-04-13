Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 
Entertainment Television

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is ‘considered missing and endangered,’ announced Daytona Beach Police

Drake Bell was last seen on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

By Margaret Darby
SHARE Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is ‘considered missing and endangered,’ announced Daytona Beach Police
Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in Los Angeles.

Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” in Los Angeles on July 25, 2018. Florida authorities say the former Nickelodeon actor is missing and endangered. Bell is best known as a star of the network’s “Drake & Josh” television show. Officials are asking the public for help in locating him. Police say in a statement that Bell was last seen Wednesday night near a Daytona Beach high school.

Jordan Strauss, Invision, Associated Press

Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is “considered missing and endangered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday morning. 

According to the police announcement, Bell — whose real name is Jared Bell — was last seen in “the area of Mainland High School” around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a gray 2022 BMW. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking the public to share information regarding Bell’s location.

For a person to be considered missing and endangered typically means a person in considered endangered because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions or another circumstance that could case harm, according to Law Insider.

Bell, who co-starred with Josh Peck in the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh,” made headlines in June  2021 after pleading guilty to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The actor was charged with two years of probation and and 200 hours of community service, per Variety.

The actor is also allegedly going through a separation with his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, who he shares a son with, per People.

“Janet is devoted to raising their son,” the source said. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘The Ark’ Season 2 is coming. Here’s what we know
8 key reveals from ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ — in case you don’t have time to watch it
Another mystery on ‘The Masked Singer’ has been solved
Michael J. Fox and the ‘Back to the Future’ cast are coming to Utah: here’s what you should know
Hallmark’s ‘Spring Into Love’ event continues in April and May. Here are 10 new movies coming in the next 2 months
The return of Harry Potter — everything we know about the HBO Max series