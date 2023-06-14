Weapons expert had a hangover on the set of ‘Rust,’ prosecutors say

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the film set where a gun discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was allegedly suffering from a hangover when she loaded a live bullet into the gun Alec Baldwin used, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors in New Mexico claim Gutierrez-Reed was drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings while filming “Rust,” and that she has a history of reckless conduct. They argued it would be in the public interest for her to “finally be held accountable,” The Associated Press reported.

“Witnesses in the ‘Rust’ case will testify Gutierrez-Reed was ‘drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of ‘Rust,’” prosecutors said in court documents, per the Santa Fe New Mexican, adding it’s “likely … (she) was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor.”

Prosecutors’ claims are in response to a request from Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys that the involuntary manslaughter charges against her be dismissed, per The Guardian.

“The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah,” Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, told AP. “The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth apparently.”

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys argued that the prosecution has been “tainted by improper political motives” and that Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and the initial special prosecutor she appointed, Andrea Reeb, “both used the tragic film set accident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins as an opportunity to advance their personal interests,” per CBS News.

A preliminary hearing for Gutierrez-Reed is scheduled for August. A judge will review the evidence and determine whether there is probable cause for Gutierrez-Reed’s case to move forward, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Alec Baldwin’s charges were dismissed

Gutierrez-Reed is the only person still facing a criminal charge in Hutchins’ death, per Santa Fe New Mexican. Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dropped in April, just a couple of weeks before his trial, based on a need for “further investigation,” Deadline reported.

“New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander ‘Alec’ Rae Baldwin, III,” special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis wrote in a statement, per Deadline. “Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form.

“We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation,” the statement continued. “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going.”

‘Rust’ resumed filming with new safety measures

“Rust” resumed production in April with new safety measures in place to ensure the remainder of the film is completed without injury, the Deseret News reported.

“I’ve said it, and I’m going to say it every single time: There are no weapons on set,” Gerard DiNardi, the film’s new first assistant director, told the crew, per The New York Times. “There is nothing that fires. There are a lot of facsimiles of weapons, from rubber to replicas.”

Andrew Wert has replaced Gutierrez-Reed as the movie’s new armorer. Wert — a former U.S. Army infantryman with more than 20 years of experience with guns on film sets — told The New York Times all weapons and dummy ammunition used on set are made from rubber and wood and painted gold. He said the guns are all replicas incapable of firing a shot.

“Rust” director Joel Souza — who was wounded during the 2021 shooting — is back in the director’s chair.

“Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started,” Souza said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight.