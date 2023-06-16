Do you ever wish you could take a bite of the culinary creation being made on your TV screen?

Well, soon you can.

On June 30, Netflix is opening the doors to its pop-up restaurant, Netflix Bites, to create a dining experience for fans of the streaming channel's top chefs.

Located at Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles, the restaurant will provide food created by many of Netflix’s top food creators:



Curtis Stone — “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Dominique Crenn — “Chef’s Table,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Rodney Scott — “Chef’s Table: BBQ.”

Ming Tsai — “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

Ann Kim — “Chef’s Table: Pizza.”

Nadiya Hussain — “Nadiya Bakes.”

Jacques Torres — “Nailed It!”

Andrew Zimmern — “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”

To top it off, mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin from Netflix’s “Drink Masters” will offer custom drinks for fans as well.

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life, but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” said Stone, per Netflix.

Many wonder if this restaurant news is to ease the pain of Netflix users following the streaming platform’s announcement that they were going to upcharge consumers who password share.

According to Business Insider, “Those who subscribe to Netflix’s standard or premium plans — which cost $15.50 to $20 per month — will be able to allow another person living outside their household to use their password for an additional $8 per month, a $2 discount from the company’s standard stand-alone plan.”

Some have taken to Twitter to express their frustration. One tweet with over 145,000 likes and 12,000 retweets says, “Sadly you can’t share a table there.”

sadly you can’t share a table there https://t.co/iT2XVtoLMD — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) June 13, 2023

Those who choose to look past the password crackdown can reserve a table at Netflix’s pop-up restaurant on the streaming service’s website.

The restaurant will be open every evening seven days a week from 5-10 p.m. and will offer brunch on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.