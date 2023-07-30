In a Sunday livestream posted on Facebook, “The Chosen” director and creator Dallas Jenkins offered a sneak peek into season 4 of “The Chosen” and spoke about the SAG-AFTRA exemption the show received.

Jenkins also announced season 4 will release in theaters. Actor Jonathan Roumie joined Jenkins for a Q&A where they talked about the future of “The Chosen.”

“The Chosen” is a historical drama depicting the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus (played by Roumie).

Here’s some of the highlights from the livestream.

‘The Chosen’ season 4 sneak peek

On the livestream, Jenkins showed a rough cut of a clip from a scene from season 4 of “The Chosen.” Jenkins said he has finished editing the first three episodes of the season.

The scene will only be available on the livestream overnight on Sunday and then the crew will take it down, Jenkins said.

‘The Chosen’ SAG exemption

SAG-AFTRA, a union comprised of actors and performers, went on strike after the union was unable to reach a deal with major studios. As a result, the filming of many movies and television shows stopped. Jenkins said “The Chosen” signed an interim agreement that allowed the cast to complete the final two weeks of filming in Goshen, Utah.

The cast and crew is wrapping up filming in Goshen this summer — one of the two sets they use to film. The other set is located in Midlothian, Texas.

Q&A with Jonathan Roumie

The first question to Roumie and Jenkins was how are they feeling now that filming has wrapped up.

Jenkins said the cast and crew had 76 days of filming this year and he was ready to go home. Roumie echoed the sentiment.

“I’m ready to be on a break,” Roumie said. “It’s been quite a ride this season.” He said he’s headed to Portugal for World Youth Day after the cast and crew finish filming.

Another question was how filming season 3 compared to filming season 4.

Jenkins said filming season 3 was more difficult because they had to film in the fields for a long period of time. Jenkins said filming season 4 was more intense and he predicted it would be the most impactful season spiritually and emotionally that “The Chosen” has done so far.

Roumie and Jenkins were also asked what kind of projects they would like to do after “The Chosen.”

Jenkins replied, “There are other Bible stories to tell, too.” He said he will announce other projects in the future and hinted that he may be able to do a movie he’s wanted to do for a few years. Roumie said he’d like to take a break after “The Chosen” and didn’t say whether or not he had other projects lined up.

One question to Roumie from “JonathanRoumieFan” was where he saw himself as an actor after “The Chosen.”

“Right now, everything is still in limbo with the writers strike and the actors strike,” Roumie said. He said he would need to see where the business is and he also plans to rest after filming “The Chosen.”

“I would love to do a really well-made exorcist film, kind of like a throwback to the original,” Roumie said. He added that he’d like to do a Western or a sci-fi film as well.

When asked about which episode in season 4 would be most impactful, Jenkins said it would be episode 7. He said questions around Jesus’ emotions and why he had to suffer are explored in that episode.

‘The Chosen’ season 4 release date

“The Chosen” season 4 is expected to release in either January or February. Jenkins said, “Season 4 is actually coming in theaters” and “The Chosen” is looking to release all future seasons in theaters.

How to watch ‘The Chosen’

“The Chosen” is available for streaming on The Chosen app, Angel Studios, Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix and Amazon Prime. It’s also available on BYU TV and the CW network (it airs every Sunday night on CW at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT).

