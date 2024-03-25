Ken Jennings is the host of the "Jeopardy!" Invitational Tournament.

Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy!” legend who sits No. 2 behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive games won, is the latest competitor to earn a semifinal spot in the “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament.

Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for Invitational Tournament

Schneider, who had a 40-game winning streak in 2022 and won the Tournament of Champions later that year, competed against fellow “Jeopardy!” greats Austin Rogers and Celeste DiNucci in a quarterfinal game on Monday night.

The winner of the ongoing “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament gets a $100,000 prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, the Deseret News previously reported. Schneider placed fifth in the show’s first Masters tournament, which aired last year, and she came ready to play for a shot at redemption.

Per “Jeopardy!” archives, Schneider cruised through the clues Monday night to secure her spot in the invitational semifinals. Going into the Final Jeopardy round, she had $28,600 and could not be caught — Rogers, in second place, had $9,600.

But for all of Schneider’s domination, there were still a few tough clues that managed to stump all three contestants.

Clues that stumped Amy Schneider, Austin Rogers and Celeste DiNucci

Per “Jeopardy!” archives, the following six clues stumped all three contestants on Monday night (answers are at the very bottom of the article):

The theater: “Inspired by the drama of “The Winner Takes It All”, this musical premiered in London in 1999 & played its 9,000th show there in 2022.” The theater: “New Yorkers see plays in Central Park; Londoners, at the Open Air Theatre in this park.” Five guys: “In 2023 this entrepreneur called the public face of artificial intelligence was out & back in as the head of OpenAI.” Five guys: “This Spanish surrealist whose work is often exhibited with Dali’s painted “Dog Barking at the Moon” in 1926.” Panhandle states: “Watching humpback whales is a must in this Alaska panhandle national park, the state’s southeasternmost.”

The Final Jeopardy clue also stumped all three contestants:

Notorious figures: “Never even a soldier, this man lied that his nickname came from a shrapnel wound while fighting in the Argonne.”

How many clues did you get right? Feel free to share in the comments section.

When will Amy Schneider return to the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament?

Following her win, Schneider will return to compete in the semifinals, which will air starting April 2, the Deseret News previously reported.

So far, the following “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament contestants have earned a spot in the semifinals:

Andrew He , who was a fourth-place competitor in the Masters tournament last year.

, who was a fourth-place competitor in the Masters tournament last year. Larissa Kelly , who sits at No. 9 for all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends.

, who sits at No. 9 for all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends. Matt Jackson , who sits at No. 10 for both highest winnings in regular season play and all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends.

, who sits at No. 10 for both highest winnings in regular season play and all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends. Schneider, who also sits at No. 4 for highest winnings in regular season play, and No. 5 for all-time winnings on the “Jeopardy!” Leaderboard of Legends.

Answers: (1. “Mamma Mia!”; 2. Regent’s Park; 3. Sam Allman; 4. Joan Miro; 5. Glacier Bay; Final Jeopardy: Al Capone)