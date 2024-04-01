Chyler Leigh, from left, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow pose for a portrait to promote the Hallmark Channel television series "The Way Home" during the Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

In April, six new movies will premiere on the Hallmark channel, including a new Hannah Swensen mystery movie, “One Bad Apple.” The 11th season of “When Calls the Heart” premieres on April 7, with new episodes following every day throughout the month.

Here are six new Hallmark movies and mysteries coming to the network in April, as well as a look at the television series “When Calls the Heart” and the future of “The Way Home,” which just wrapped its sophomore season.

‘One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

Summary: Hannah is thrown into a new case after accepting an opportunity teaching a baking class at the local college. When mysterious circumstances lead to a dangerous explosion on campus and the death of Hannah’s college, she begins digging into the case. Her investigation leads Hannah to cross paths with prosecuting attorney Chad Norton (Webster), who prefers to do things the traditional way.

Premieres: Friday, April 5, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Blind Date Book Club’

Starring: Erin Krakow and Robert Buckley.

Summary: While feeling hesitant about taking over her mother’s bookstore, Meg Tompkins (Krakow) starts a popular “blind date book club” at the store. At each book club meeting, members select a book wrapped mysteriously in brown paper followed by a discussion about Meg’s book of choice.

When novelist Graham Sterling (Buckley) gets wind of Meg’s book club and reaches out in hopes she will audition the book he is working on. She agrees, and as the pair spend time together, they build a romantic connection.

Premieres: Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Legend of the Lost Locket’

Starring: Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock.

Summary: Amelia (Burnett) is an antiques expert on the hunt for a long-lost locket, which is supposed to bestow its wearer with true love. The ongoing hunt was started by Amelia’s late mother, and she is determined to complete the quest.

When the search brings Amelia to small-town Massachusetts, she knocks heads with Sheriff Marcus Forrest (Leacock), who doesn’t understand her motives for finding the lost treasure. He eventually gets on board and joins Amelia in the search for the locket — a journey that ignites sparks between the pair.

Premieres: Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Falling in Love in Niagara’

Starring: Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte.

Summary: When Madeline’s (Hudon) fiancé abruptly leaves her before their wedding, she embarks on a solo honeymoon to Niagara Falls. Once there, she embraces her adventurous side and connects with a new romantic interest, Mike (Jeannotte).

Premieres: Saturday, April 20, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans’

Starring: Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker.

Summary: When Goldy Berry’s (DeLoach) medieval party gets interrupted by a murder, she joins Detective Shultz (Walker) in an investigation. The pair are in a race against time to find the killer before they strike again.

Premieres: Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Branching Out’

Starring: Sarah Drew and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

Summary: Through IVF, Amelia Webber (Drew) had a daughter on her own. When her now 10-year-old daughter Ruby is tasked with a school assignment to create a family tree, she is disappointed with her lack of knowledge. Through a DNA test, Ruby discovers her father is T.J. Cota (Di Pace), and he lives nearby.

Amelia reaches out to T.J. and he agrees to meet Ruby. As T.J. invites Ruby and Amelia into his world, the trio learns that even complicated family trees can be beautiful.

Premieres: Saturday, April 27, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘When Calls the Heart’

Stars: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry.

Summary: The 11th season of “When Calls the Heart” continues to follow single mother and school teacher Elizabeth Thornton (Krakow) in the small Canadian town of Hope Valley.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of ‘When Calls the Heart,’” Krakow said of the upcoming season, per Good Housekeeping. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

Premieres: Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” premieres on the Hallmark Network on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. MDT.

New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT through April.

‘The Way Home’

The final episode of “The Way Home” Season 2 aired on Sunday night — and it left fans hanging. Answers are likely to come in the series’ third season, which Hallmark confirmed will come in 2025.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement, per TV Line. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what — and when — is ahead for Season 3.”

No new episodes of “The Way Home” will air during April.