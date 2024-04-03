The longest-running Hallmark series, “When Calls The Heart,” is set to return this April for an 11th season.

Calling all Hearties! The longest-running Hallmark series, “When Calls The Heart,” is set to return this April for an 11th season.

The 11th season of “When Calls The Heart” will premiere on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. MDT exclusively on the Hallmark network.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of ‘When Calls the Heart,’” Elizabeth Krakow, who plays lead protagonist Elizabeth Thornton, said per Good Housekeeping. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

Here is everything you need to know about Season 11 of Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart.”

When does Season 11 of ‘When Calls The Heart’ premiere?

Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” premieres on the Hallmark Network on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. MDT.

New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT through April, May and June. Each season typically has 12 episodes.

Where can I watch Season 11 of ‘When Calls The Heart’?

New episodes of “When Calls The Heart” are available exclusively through the Hallmark Network. Seasons 1-10 of the series are currently available to stream on peacock.

Who is going to be in Season 11 of ‘When Calls The Heart’?

Several “When Calls The Heart” cast members will return to the series for Season 11, including Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard and Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, reports TV Guide.

Here is the majority of the cast for “When Calls The Heart” Season 11:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton.

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard.

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant.

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter.

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery.

Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter.

Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter.

Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen.

Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost.

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield.

Amanda Wong as Mei Sou.

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan.

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield.

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam.

Hrothgar Mathews as Ned Yost.

What to expect from Season 11 of ‘When Calls The Heart’

Hearties won’t have to hold their breath much longer. According Krakow, the upcoming season is going to answer fans’ burning questions about Elizabeth’s romantic cliffhanger almost right off the bat.

“I can say that the good news is that those questions will be answered. And pretty much right away, so we’re not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers,” Krakow told Entertainment Tonight in a January interview. “The Nathan and Elizabeth journey may be a bit slower, but we will be dropping hints as much as we can.”

“We can assure everyone that Lucas is back for season 11. He’s a huge part of Hope Valley and always will be. But there’s definitely a cliffhanger and a few mysteries packed in there, and it will all be revealed next season,” Krakow added.

Fans should also expect to see more of Nathan in the upcoming season. According to Krakow, you will see “more of Nathan in season 11 than you ever have before,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Kevin McGarry, who stars as Nathan Grant, added that he has always believed Elizabeth and Nathan make a good pair.

“I have always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” McGarry told Entertainment Tonight. “I think Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

“I really feel like (Nathan) not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas,” McGarry continued. “I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

Watch: ‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 11 preview