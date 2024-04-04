The inaugural “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament is officially down to a final three.

The top three competitors are now in the running for a $100,000 grand prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, according to a news release sent to the Deseret News.

Here’s the latest on the Invitational Tournament finals.

Note: This story will be updated following each game in the finals.

Who is competing in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament finals?

Amy Schneider , a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner and “Jeopardy!” Masters fifth-place finisher. (Note: Schneider is second behind only Ken Jennings for most “Jeopardy!” games won. She also sits at No. 4 for highest winnings in regular season play, and No. 5 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, per the Leaderboard of Legends).

, a Season 38 40-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions winner and “Jeopardy!” Masters fifth-place finisher. (Note: Schneider is second behind only Ken Jennings for most “Jeopardy!” games won. She also sits at No. 4 for highest winnings in regular season play, and No. 5 for all-time “Jeopardy!” winnings, per the Leaderboard of Legends). Andrew He , a Season 38 five-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy!” Masters fourth-place finisher.

, a Season 38 five-game champion, 2022 Tournament of Champions first runner-up and 2023 “Jeopardy!” Masters fourth-place finisher. Victoria Groce, a Season 22 one-game champion and current participant on ABC’s “The Chase.”

At this point, Amy Schneider and Andrew He have a lot of “Jeopardy!” history together, having competed against each other in the 2022 Tournament of Champions (which Schneider won) and in the inaugural Masters tournament (where He placed above Schneider). Factoring in Groce, the “Jeopardy!” champ who defeated 19-game winner David Madden in 2005 and is a competitor on the trivia show “The Chase,” the final series of the Invitational Tournament is sure to be a competitive one.

How does the ‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament finals work?

The finals of the “Jeopardy!” Invitational Tournament start April 5. The competitor who wins two games first will become the champion, the Deseret News previously reported.

‘Jeopardy!’ Invitational Tournament finals recaps

Game 1: Airs April 5.

When will the ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament air?

Per Deadline, the second “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament is expected to air this spring, although a release date has not yet been announced. The show will air on ABC and be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

“Jeopardy!” hasn’t yet revealed an official roster of competitors for the upcoming tournament. But Yogesh Raut, who won the the recent Tournament of Champions, has secured his place in the competition, the Deseret News previously reported.

As finalists in the first Masters tournament, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Matt Amodio all qualify to participate in the upcoming tournament, per Whattowatch.com.

And based on the outcome of the Invitational Tournament — which could extend to as many as four games — either Schneider, He or Groce will also earn a spot in the Masters tournament.