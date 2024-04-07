The "American Idol" top 24 traveled to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii, for the portion of the competition airing April 7 and 8.

The “American Idol” competition is now officially down to a top 24, and for the first time this season, viewers can cast their votes and weigh in on their favorite singers.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from the top 24 round — and how to vote.

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ top 24 round?

The top 24 round was filmed in February, at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, per the entertainment site Heavy. The round features the contestants getting guidance and feedback from celebrity mentors Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll, the Deseret News previously reported.

Kelly, a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, appeared on “Idol” 13 years ago, but was eliminated ahead of the top 24 round. She called coming back on the show “a very full circle moment.”

Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll are mentors for the top 24 round of "American Idol." | Chloe Rice

“When I got the call from ‘American Idol’ to be a mentor, I was so excited because I just remember being 16 years old auditioning for this very show,” Kelly told People. “So it was a very full circle moment for me to realize, ‘Oh, you have something to give now.’”

For Jelly Roll, his appearance on “Idol” is just a fraction of a busy weekend. He’s also up for three awards at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, including for performance of the year, per BMG.com.

The episode airing Sunday, April 7, will feature 12 contestants working with Kelly. The second half of contestants will work with Jelly Roll during the episode on April 8, according to People. For their performances, the contestants will be backed by the full “American Idol” band, Heavy reported.

Photos on ABC.com also indicate that the top 24 round will feature a performance from Iam Tongi, last season’s “Idol” winner.

The “American Idol” top 24 round airs April 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.

Who is in the ‘American Idol’ top 24?

The following singers have made the “American Idol” top 24:

Jordan Anthony.

Jack Blocker.

Odell Bunton Jr.

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Abi Carter.

Roman Collins.

Jayna Elise.

Elleigh Marie Francom.

Julia Gagnon.

Ajii Hafeez.

Triston Harper.

Jennifer Jeffries.

Quintavious Johnson.

KBlocks.

Sam “Kayko” Kelly-Cohen.

Mia Matthews.

Hailey Mia.

Will Moseley.

Nya.

Blake Proehl.

Kennedy Reid.

Kaibrienne Richins.

Emmy Russell.

Mackenzie Sol.

How to vote for ‘American Idol’ top 24

Voting for the top 24 round will determine who advances to the top 20, according to Heavy. The show will reveal the top 20 on April 14, with the contestants then performing for a spot in the top 14, which will be revealed on April 15.

The first voting window for the top 24 round begins at the start of the East Coast broadcast of “American Idol” on April 7 and ends at 4 a.m. MDT on April 8, according to idolvote.abc.com. The second window of voting opens at the start of the East Coast broadcast of “American Idol” on April 8 and closes at 4 a.m. MDT on April 9.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.