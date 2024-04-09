In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville. Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday, April 8, 2024, on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

Country musician Morgan Wallen was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly launching a chair from the rooftop of a six-story venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen faces three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, the Nashville Police Department shared on X on Monday morning, along with a mugshot of the Grammy Award-nominated singer, who is grinning in the photo.

“Country artist Morgan Wallen, 30, was booked early today ... for throwing a chair from the rooftop of Chief’s Bar (Sunday) night. The chair landed on Broadway, close to two Metro Nashville Police Department Officers. His bond: $15,250,” the Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Wallen “is cooperating fully with authorities,” his attorney, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement to the New York Post.

Chief’s, the bar where Wallen was arrested, was opened last Friday by fellow country artist Eric Church, per NPR.

Wallen and Church recently went into business together with plans to bring new life to Field & Stream, an outdoor magazine and brand, per USA Today.

Morgan Wallen arrest history

Wallen found fame on “The Voice” in 2014. His popularity skyrocketed in recent years with his chart-topping songs “Whiskey Glasses,” “Wasted on You” and “Last Night.”

In addition to his musical success, Wallen has frequently made headlines for controversial behavior.

In February 2021, TMZ shared a video of the singer using a racial slur and other profanities. In light of the controversial video, Wallen’s record label suspended him indefinitely. He was also dropped by hundreds of radio stations and banned from a handful of award shows, per NPR.

Wallen issued an apology through TMZ, vowing to “do better.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Wallen told TMZ. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word.”

Months earlier, Wallen had sparked a backlash again when he was seen partying without a face mask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wallen was then dropped by “Saturday Night Live” as a musical guest.

“I’m in New York City in a hotel room, I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know I will no longer be able to play,” Wallen said in a video. “And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand.”

“I am not positive for COVID,” he continued. “My actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities. And I let them down.”

In May 2020, Wallen was arrested at a different Nashville bar on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges, as local media outlet WKRN reported at the time. According to officers, the country star got involved in several verbal altercations and kicked glass items.

He released a statement following his arrest, claiming he and his friends were “horse-playing with each other” and “didn’t mean any harm.” He apologized to bar staff and thanked “local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class,” per WKRN.

In the wake of his arrest, Wallen received six nominations on Tuesday morning from the Academy of Country Music Awards, including the coveted “entertainer of the year.”