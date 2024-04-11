Filming has officially started in Goshen, Utah, for Season 5 of “The Chosen.”

Dallas Jenkins posted a quick video on social media announcing that the cast and crew are working away. After they film in Utah, they will travel to Midlothian, Texas, to complete the rest of the season.

But before Season 5 comes out, there’s Season 4. After “The Chosen” released it in theaters, the streaming release was delayed. Jenkins gave an update on where the show is.

“I’m sad to say that the legal matters that we are dealing with for Season 4 are still happening,” Jenkins said, adding that the team was actively working on making the show available. Pointing toward online conversation speculating that it will take up to six months before the show is made available, Jenkins said that wasn’t true.

While Jenkins did not give an exact date for how long fans will have to wait before they can stream the show, he said, “it’s not going to be three months.”

“We are working on it every day,” Jenkins said, explaining that the team wanted to get the show to streaming as soon as possible and it will likely be out in less than three months.