For the first time in "Bachelor" franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner.

When “Golden Bachelor” couple Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announced earlier this month that they’re seeking a divorce, it affected more than their family and friends.

It also led some fans of the “Bachelor” franchise to question whether true love is real.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said in an interview with Juju Chang of “Good Morning America,” which aired on April 12.

Their mutual decision to split came three months after a televised wedding special during which the couple declared their undying commitment to each other. The couple participated in the “Bachelor” franchise’s first-ever series for older adults (60 years and up) looking for love.

Despite their split, Nist, 70, and Turner, 72, claim they are still in love with each other, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I still love this person,” Turner said during the “Good Morning America” interview. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

Nist added, “Yeah, I still love him.”

According to the interview, the couple’s relationship fell apart while they were looking for a new, shared home. Nist and Turner lived in different states before tying the knot and expressed interest in making a move together. Ultimately, the plan did not pan out.

They considered homes in South Carolina, New Jersey and looked at “home after home” but “never got to the point where (they) made that decision.”

Packing their bags and leaving behind family was a sacrifice neither was willing to make for their marriage: “I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner said of their mutual decision to divorce.

The couple’s fleeting relationship and vague justification for splitting up left “Bachelor” fans — and some franchise alums — desperate for answers.

Some “Bachelor Nation” experts believe Nist and Turner have more to tell.

Nist: ‘Even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything’

After the public divorce announcement on “Good Morning America,” Nist personally addressed her fans — many of whom, as she noted, were “angry.”

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Nist wrote in an Instagram post. “For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Without shedding additional light on her abrupt divorce from Turner, she explained that her experience on “The Golden Bachelor” was “incredible.”

“I truly thought it was going to last forever,” Nist wrote. “It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything.”

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women.”

Nist concluded: “I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will.”

Bachelor Nation speculates about divorce

‘It’s just two stubborn old people’

Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” spoke candidly about the “Golden” couple’s divorce during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways,” Cameron speculated. “Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn.”

“They’re supposed to be setting the standard of what we’re supposed to find. And they didn’t make it happen,” Cameron added. “You can’t look to them for love anymore.”

‘Gerry was too good to be true’

Bachelor contestant turned Bachelor commentator Nick Viall called Nist and Turner’s relationship the “most unsuccessful marriage in Bachelor Nation history” during an episode of his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

“I kind of feel like Gerry was up to no good. I think Gerry was too good to be true. But I’m curious what changed,” Viall said.

Viall asked for more information on the couple’s sudden divorce, then said: “What has to happen in three months for them to A) decide to actually sign a marriage license and B) immediately get divorced.”

He then spoke directly to Nist and her family members: “In (a) couple months, when this eventually gets messy and the real truth gets out there, we’re here to help.”

Kate Casey: Source says Turner wanted the divorce

Kate Casey, who frequently comments on the “Bachelor” franchise on her podcast, “Reality Life,” addressed rumors surrounding the couple’s divorce in a recent episode.

She claimed that a source who is close with with Turner’s granddaughter shed light on the couple’s split, sharing that Turner sought the divorce because, among other reasons, Nist hated where he lives.

‘Golden Bachelor’ ladies comment on divorce

Faith Martin

“My heart goes out to both of them,” Faith Martin, who made it to the top three on “Golden Bachelor,” told People.

She highlighted the pair’s unique dating circumstances on the reality show: “It’s a very difficult situation.”

“I think it is important to realize that on a show like this, it’s so important to be so transparent and so much yourself filled with honesty and truth and ask those right questions,” Martin added.

“I’m sure everything will really be okay in the long run, and someday they’ll look back and just smile, hopefully.”

Leslie Fhima

“Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima offered Nist words of comfort.

“I love you my friend,” Fhima wrote in a comment on Nist’s Instagram. “I’m so happy to call you that.. you’re beautiful inside and out”

Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles

In a joint Instagram video, previous “Golden” contestants Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles expressed both sadness and support for Nist.

“My heart is broken for them,” Swarts said. “It is sad. It is tragic. Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn’t work out, but they’re great people, and our hearts are breaking for them.”

Noles added: “They have the reasons, I’m sure. So be supportive. Everybody stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”

“Don’t give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that,” said Noles. “There are so many people out there that are still in love. And I truly believe those two fell in love, right Kathy?” said Noles.

“I absolutely agree,” replied Swarts.

Maria Trice

Maria Trice, a “Golden Bachelor” contestant who was sent home the first week, claims she “dodged a bullet.”

“The interesting part about being at this stage and this age is people have stuff, even if they do their due diligence of finding out as much as they can about everyone, I think other stuff just comes up. Men in particular,” Trice said, per People.

“And at first everyone is showing their inner ambassador and batting their eyes, but when the covers come off, and you see the real reality of who each other are, you’re like, I’m not really sure this is who I want for the rest of my life.”

April Lynn Kirkwood

Without mentioning the couple by name, Kirkwood posted an Instagram video that gives the impression she is enjoying all the “Bachelor” drama. The former “Golden Bachelor” contestant posted a clip of herself frolicking around with the text: “POV watching drama you’re not involved in unfold around you.”