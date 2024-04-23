Just three episodes into the eleventh season of “When Calls the Heart,” Erin Krakow is speaking to viewers about major changes coming soon to Hope Valley — from a slow-burn romance to changes in identity.

Krakow, who stars as leading lady Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton and works as an executive producer for the Hallmark drama, says her character will go through “a lot of self-reflection” during Season 11. During previous seasons, Elizabeth has faced a lifetime of tribulation: the loss of her husband, becoming a single parent and the breakdown of new romance.

“Season 10 was a very challenging emotional time for Elizabeth,” Krakow said in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping. “Moving into season 11, it was important for me to explore the sides of Elizabeth that show her celebrating life a bit more and being open to those. There’s a real lightness and joy that comes with that.”

Fans can expect to see “more of Nathan in season 11 than you ever have before,” Krakow told Entertainment Tonight in March.

In light of several seasons of an on-again-off-again friendship, Elizabeth and Nathan are finally in a place to begin a romantic relationship — and Krakow thinks the pair offer a “mature” approach at romance.

“For Nathan and Elizabeth, they’re busy people. She’s trying to raise her kid, she’s a teacher. He’s trying to raise his kid, he’s a Mountie. They’ve got lives and responsibilities,” the actress told Good Housekeeping. “That’s not necessarily a sexy way of approaching it, but that’s life for them. It’s a mature kind of love that ends up being very passionate, if I may say. Sometimes it’s just nice to see a couple of grown people fall in love.”

Kevin McGarry, who stars as Nathan Grant, believes Nathan and Elizabeth have always made a good pair.

“I have always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” McGarry told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I think Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

“I really feel like (Nathan) not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas,” McGarry continued. “I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

The “roller coaster” audiences have become accustomed to in “When Calls the Heart” is not slowing down in Season 11, Krakow confirmed.

“We’re breathing new life into Elizabeth and into the fabric of the town in various ways. And Nathan is there and there’s all this excitement and change happening in Hope Valley. And so not only for Elizabeth, but for everyone in town, it feels like a new beginning,” Krakow told Good Housekeeping.

Where can I watch ‘When Calls the Heart’?

New episodes of “When Calls The Heart” are available exclusively through the Hallmark Network. Seasons 1-10 of the series are currently available to stream on Peacock.

New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” premiere on the Hallmark Channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT through April, May and June. Each season typically has 12 episodes.

Watch: ‘When Calls the Heart’ upcoming episode preview

“When Calls the Heart” Season 11, Episode 4 premieres on the Hallmark Network on Sunday, April 28, at 7 p.m. MDT. In the upcoming episode, “Along Came a Spider,” a surprise visitor from Lucas’ past sparks conversation across Hope Valley.