“American Idol” is just a few weeks away from naming its next champion.

On Monday night, the show revealed its top seven singers, eliminating one aspiring “Idol” winner from the competition. Voting from viewers during the live episode helped determine who from the top eight round moved forward.

Here’s a breakdown of the top eight round.

What happened during the ‘American Idol’ top 8 round?

During Monday night’s episode, each of the top eight contestants chose one of three songs to perform — each anonymously selected by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who were competing for the most songs chosen, according to a TV listing for the episode.

Live voting during the episode determined who made the top six, per the Deseret News. The judges then voted to keep one other contestant in the competition to round out the top seven.

The top eight episode also featured a tribute to Mandisa, a Grammy-winning Christian and gospel singer who died on April 18 at the age of 47, The Tennessean reported. Mandisa placed ninth on the fifth season of “American Idol.”

The “American Idol” top eight round aired April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT on ABC. The top seven was revealed at the end of the episode.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 7?

Following the voting during Monday night’s episode, the following singers made the top six:

Jack Blocker.

Will Moseley.

Abi Carter.

Emmy Russell.

Julia Gagnon.

Triston Harper.

McKenna Faith Breinholt and Kaibrienne Richins were in the bottom two, and the judges ultimately chose to send Breinholt through to the top seven, eliminating Richins from the competition.

When does the next episode of ‘American Idol’ air?

The next episode of “American Idol” airs May 5, featuring the top seven contestants performing for a spot in the top five.