The "Jeopardy!" Masters tournament returns as contestants Amy Schneider, James Holzhauer, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Victoria Groce and Yogesh Raut face off to win the grand prize of $500,000 and the chance to be crowned "Jeopardy!" Masters Champion.

The “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament, featuring six of the game’s top competitors, returns for a second season starting Wednesday.

Last year’s inaugural “Jeopardy!” Masters tournament was one for the books, featuring impressive wagers, an abundance of jokes at host Ken Jennings’ expense, unexpected zingers from Jennings, and moving moments of love and support among the players and “Jeopardy!” crew, as the Deseret News reported.

This year’s tournament also promises to be eventful — “I think this year’s field is even tougher,” “Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer, who won last year, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email.

Holzhauer, who dominated in last year’s tournament, is looking to defend his title. But he’s going to have a lot of competition as he tries to maintain it — along with winning a $500,000 prize and the Trebek Trophy.

Here’s an overview of the Masters tournament, including the contestants, schedule and recaps.

Who is competing in the 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament?

The following six players have earned a spot in the Masters tournament:

How the 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament works

Overall, the three-week Masters tournament will air over the course of three weeks. Each hourlong episode, which airs on ABC, will feature two 30-minute games.

The six players will first compete against each other in a series of 12 quarterfinal games (six episodes) with the top four advancing to the semifinals. During the four-game semifinals, one more player will be eliminated. The top three will then compete for the $500,000 prize and Trebek Trophy in a two-game finale.

Up until the finals, players are awarded match points for their wins. The winner of any given game will receive three points. A second-place finish earns two points while placing third does not earn anything, according to the “Jeopardy!” website.

Match points are reset at the start of the semifinals and the finals. The winner of the two-game finals receives the grand prize.

But the other players don’t come up empty-handed — every single competitor in the tournament will walk away with a prize:

Sixth place — $50,000.

— $50,000. Fifth place — $75,000.

— $75,000. Fourth place — $100,000.

— $100,000. Third place — $150,000.

— $150,000. Second place — $250,000.

— $250,000. First place — $500,000.

In the event of a tie, the following factors, listed in order of importance, will be considered when deciding who advances from a stage of the competition, per the “Jeopardy!” website:

Who has won the most games?

Who has provided the most correct responses?

Cumulative score (excluding Final Jeopardy and Daily Double wagers).

Cumulative score (excluding Final Jeopardy).

The 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament schedule: How to watch

The quarterfinal games begin May 1 and run through May 13, according to the “Jeopardy!” website.

May 1, Game 1 — Roach, Amodio, Groce.

— Roach, Amodio, Groce. May 1, Game 2 — Holzhauer, Raut, Schneider.

— Holzhauer, Raut, Schneider. May 6, Game 3 — TBD.

— TBD. May 6, Game 4 — TBD.

— TBD. May 8, Game 5 — TBD.

— TBD. May 8, Game 6 — TBD.

— TBD. May 10, Game 7 — TBD.

— TBD. May 10, Game 8 — TBD.

— TBD. May 13, Game 9 — TBD.

— TBD. May 13, Game 10 — TBD.

— TBD. May 15, Game 11 — TBD.

— TBD. May 15, Game 12 — TBD.

The Masters semifinals air on May 17 and 20, with a two-game finale airing on May 22, according to the schedule.

Episodes air at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC. All episodes are available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

2024 ′Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament recaps

Note: This section will be updated each evening of the tournament.

May 1, Game 1: Roach, Amodio, Groce — Who won?

Groce dominated the opening game of the tournament, securing a win before the Final Jeopardy round, per The Jeopardy Fan website. Groce entered the final round with 31,600 points; Roach was in second with 7,400; and Amodio trailed in third with 800 points.

Although he didn’t get any points for his third-place finish, Amodio was the only one to correctly answer the following Final Jeopardy clue, under the category Latin Science Terms: “In 1694, the latest in bio-knowledge was Tournefort’s ‘Elements of Botany’ listing 698 of these, like ambrosia and chrysanthemeum.”

(The answer: genus).

May 1, Game 2: Holzhauer, Raut, Schneider — Who won?

Game 2 of the Masters tournament was also a runaway — but not for Holzhauer. As The Jeopardy Fan website noted, Holzhauer missed a Daily Double and was in third place after the first round. Although he gained some momentum during the second round, the game belonged to Raut, who went into the Final Jeopardy round with 26,395 points and couldn’t be caught — Holzhauer had 10,200 points and Schneider had 7,000.

2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters tournament tracker

Victoria Groce — 3 points.

Yogesh Raut — 3 points.

Mattea Roach — 1 point.

James Holzhauer — 1 point.