Season 22 of “American Idol” is winding down, with the show just a few weeks away from announcing its next winner.

On Sunday night, “Idol” will reveal the top 5 singers, eliminating two aspiring “Idol” winners from the competition. Voting from viewers during the two-hour episode will determine who out of the seven remaining contestants advances to the top five.

Here’s a breakdown of the top seven round — and how to vote.

What happens during the ‘American Idol’ top 7 round?

During Sunday night’s program, the top seven “American Idol” finalists will take part in an Adele-themed night, performing hits from the 16-time Grammy-winning artist. Singer-songwriter Ciara will serve as a mentor for the contestants. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite singers during the episode.

Sunday’s episode will also feature a performance from Meghan Trainor, who recently appeared on the show as a mentor for the top 10 round.

The episode airs from 6 to 8 p.m. MDT on ABC.

How to vote for the ‘American Idol’ top 7

Voting for the top seven round determines who advances to the top five.

The voting window for the top seven round begins during the live broadcast of “American Idol” on May 5 and ends during the final commercial break, according to idolvote.abc.com. The show will reveal the results at the end of the episode.

There are three ways to vote on “American Idol”:

Vote online at idolvote.abc.com (fans must create an account to vote).

Vote via the “American Idol” app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Vote via text. During each “Idol” episode, a contestant will have a specific number that can be texted to “21523.”

Viewers can submit up to 10 votes per voting method per contestant, according to idolvote.abc.com.

Who made the ‘American Idol’ top 5?

Going into Sunday night’s episode, the following seven contestants are still in the competition, as the Deseret News reported:

Jack Blocker.

Will Moseley.

Abi Carter.

Emmy Russell.

Julia Gagnon.

Triston Harper.

McKenna Faith Breinholt.

Who was eliminated on ‘American Idol’?

Two contestants will be eliminated Sunday night.

What happens next on ‘American Idol’?

The next episode of “American Idol” airs Sunday, May 12, and will feature the top five contestants participating in a Disney-themed night, according to a TV listing. Each contestant will perform two Disney songs, and viewers will be able to vote throughout the episode to help determine the top three heading to the finale on May 19.