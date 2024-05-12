Reba McEntire is looking for her first win on "The Voice." "The Voice" Season 22 finale airs May 20 and 21.

When Reba McEntire brought her tour to Salt Lake City’s Delta Center last year, she recalled performing at the same venue in 1996, only to soon have that tour derailed due to a skiing injury in Park City. Not one for resting, McEntire eventually continued the tour by sitting on a stool.

In her return to Utah last year — which came just a few days shy of her 68th birthday — the country music legend showed that she still doesn’t have a desire to slow down. McEntire made it painstakingly clear that she’ll be making music for a while longer, as I wrote in a concert review for the Deseret News.

And she’s stayed true to her word.

In just the last couple of weeks, McEntire made a surprise appearance in Miranda Lambert’s set at the Stagecoach Festival, released a new single and announced a new sitcom. Later this month she’ll host the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards. And a few days after that, the “Fancy” singer could potentially add another big accomplishment to an already busy season: Her first win as a coach on “The Voice.”

Ahead of “The Voice” Season 25 finale, which airs May 20 and 21, McEntire still has two singers left on her team who could snag her a victory as coach. The country artist replaced longtime coach Blake Shelton on the show last season and helped land then-16-year-old yodeling sensation Ruby Leigh a runner-up spot, per the Deseret News.

Here’s a look at the two artists McEntire is banking on to help secure a victory on “The Voice.”

Who are the ‘The Voice’ Team Reba singers 2024?

Josh Sanders

After performing Nate Smith’s “Whiskey on You” for his audition, Josh Sanders had his pick of country music giants on “The Voice”: Reba McEntire and Dan + Shay. Although all of the coaches praised the power in Sanders’ voice, the 35-year-old from North Carolina opted to join McEntire’s team — “I can’t turn down the queen of country,” he said. Sanders has remained on McEntire’s team throughout the competition.

Sanders’ performances on “The Voice” have included Thomas Rhett’s “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” The Doobie Brothers’ “Black Water” and Corey Kent’s “Wild as Her.”

Asher HaVon

Asher HaVon got everyone but John Legend to turn around for him with his gospel-infused rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.”

Chance the Rapper, in particular, had high praise for the 31-year-old artist from Selma, Alabama, telling him he deserved to win “The Voice.”

“I instantly turned around ‘cause I could tell you’re trying to win this competition, and you should,” he said. “Everything you did was phenomenal — like it was next level. I was blown away by it.”

But despite that endorsement, HaVon opted to go with McEntire, and has been on the country music legend’s team throughout the competition.

HaVon’s performances have included “Titanium,” Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”