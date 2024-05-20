Chance the Rapper, Dan+Shay, Reba McEntire and John Legend are the coaches of “The Voice.”

The five finalists on the current season of “The Voice” sang their hearts out on Monday during part one of the two-part season finale.

Each singer performed two songs during the live broadcast, a ballad and something more up-tempo, as viewers took advantage of their last opportunity to vote.

And country star Keith Urban stopped by to perform his new single, “Messed Up As Me.”

The winner of Season 25 of “The Voice” will be unveiled Tuesday during part two of the finale.

Who made ‘The Voice’ top 5?

Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend and Dan + Shay have singers competing in the season 25 finale of “The Voice,” but no one from Chance the Rapper’s team made the cut.

Team Legend

Nathan Chester

Nathan Chester, a singer from Chicago who was performing on cruise ships before being selected for Season 25 of “The Voice,” was the first performer of the night.

The soul singer offered his take on “It’s Your Thing” by The Isley Brothers.

His coach, Legend, stood and danced throughout the performance, and the audience was moving and grooving, too.

“That was incredible,” Chance told Chester after “It’s Your Thing.”

Chester’s ballad was “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway.

“I swear if you had a residency in Las Vegas, I would go,” “The Voice” host Carson Daly said after the performance.

Bryan Olesen

Bryan Olesen, the oldest remaining singer on “The Voice” Season 25, performed his ballad first.

The rocker sang “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone.

“It feels like when you’re singing it, you know what it means to lose something,” Legend said after the performance, while choking back tears.

Olesen’s up-tempo number was “Freedom! ‘90″ by George Michael.

For the performance, he paired his signature mohawk with a shiny silver jacket and pants.

“I felt your passion,” Legend said to Olesen after he sang. “Everything worked, man.”

Team Reba

Josh Sanders

Josh Sanders, a country singer from North Carolina, gave the second performance of the night.

It was his ballad. He performed “Go Rest High on that Mountain,” a religious song made famous by country star Vince Gill.

“I always tell you, you’ve got to get that heart going and send it out and you did,” McEntire said after he sang.

Sanders’ up-tempo number was “Boots On” by Randy Houser.

Before the performance, McEntire urged him to make it sassy, flirty and fun.

“I thought it was great. It was a lot of fun,” McEntire said after Sanders sang “Boots On.” “I love the performance you did. You were growling at the right times.”

Asher HaVon

Asher HaVon’s up-tempo number, “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, incorporated elements of a ballad, as well.

HaVon began the performance alone on a darkened stage, but the lights kicked up during the more energetic portion of the song. At that point, HaVon was joined by dancers on roller skates.

“I really felt like this song was perfect,” Legend told HaVon after the performance, suggesting that disco-dance could be the singer’s best genre.

HaVon, who is from Alabama, performed a classic ballad: “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton, which is often associated with Whitney Houston.

HaVon wore a blue velvet suit for the occasion.

“You deserve to win this show,” Chance said about the performance.

Team Dan + Shay

Karen Waldrup

Karen Waldrup, a country singer from Louisiana, performed “What Hurts the Most” from Rascal Flatts first.

In a stunning silver ballgown and matching silver boots, she belted out the famous ballad.

Before coming on “The Voice” Season 25, Waldrup was living and performing in Nashville.

Waldrup’s up-tempo number was “I’m Alright” by Jo Dee Messina.

She wore a white fringed jacket and white fringed shorts with tall white boots, looking every part the country singer.

How to vote for ‘The Voice’ Season 25 winner

Viewers will be able to vote overnight following part one of “The Voice” finale.

Per NBC.com, there are two ways to vote for your favorite singer on “The Voice”:

The voting window opened as part one of the finale was airing and ends at 5 a.m. MDT on May 21.

Viewers are limited to one vote per email address per voting method, according to NBC.com.

How to watch part 2 of ‘The Voice’ Season 25 finale

“The Voice” will reveal its Season 25 winner during part two of the season finale, which will air on Tuesday, May 21.

During the two-hour episode, “The Voice” coaches will perform with the finalists on their teams, and there will also be special performances from guest artists, according to a TV listing.

Part two of “The Voice” finale airs from 8 to 10 p.m. MDT on NBC. It will be available to stream on Peacock starting on Wednesday.