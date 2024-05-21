Danny Fujikawa, left, and Kate Hudson arrive at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some fans of “The Voice” were in for a surprise Tuesday as they watched Part 2 of the Season 25 finale.

The surprise was not who was crowned the winner — it was that actress Kate Hudson can sing.

Hudson was one of many guest performers during “The Voice” finale. She performed a song from her debut album, “Glorious.”

Kate Hudson album

Hudson recently spoke with People magazine about her decision to pursue singing after spending decades as an actor.

“Music was my first love,” she said. “It’s really a lifetime in the making.”

Hudson told People that she put her musical dreams on the back burner about 20 years ago as her acting career took off.

She finally pursued them after realizing she couldn’t let herself live with the “what ifs?” much longer.

“I was like, ‘If I don’t do this, it’ll be a great regret,’” she said.

Hudson told People that she started working on her debut album, “Glorious,” way back in 2021, after filming “Glass Onion.”

She added that she has no plans to give up acting but also won’t stop singing anytime soon.

“I’m just happy singing. I really am,” she said.

Kate Hudson sings on ‘The Voice’

Here’s how fans of “The Voice” reacted to Hudson’s performance on X, the site formerly called Twitter.