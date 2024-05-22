Anger (voice of Lewis Black), Fear (voice of Tony Hale), Joy (voice of Amy Poehler), Sadness (voice of Phyllis Smith), Disgust (voice of Liza Lapira), Envy (voice of Ayo Edebiri), Anxiety (voice of Maya Hawke) and Embarrassment (voice of Paul Walter Hauser) in "Inside Out 2." It will be released in theaters June 14, 2024.

We are still in the thick of the era of sequels, prequels, spinoffs and reboots. This summer, a majority of movies coming to theaters are part of ongoing franchises that have proven to earn big at the box office.

“Inside Out,” “Despicable Me,” “Twister” and several other films will get the sequel treatment. Even “Alien” is getting a spinoff — 45 years after the original film premiered.

Last year, Barbenheimer had a chokehold on the film industry from early summer until the leaves starting changing color.

It’s still a toss-up what will rise up as the movie of this summer. But there are several films in the running for summer box-office royalty, such as “Despicable Me 4.” Every film in the franchise has broken $251 million in the box office, per Box Office Mojo. The most recent “Despicable” movie, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” raked in more than $370 million.

There will be free-standing, original films in theaters as well, including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Young Woman and the Sea.”

Here are 13 movies coming to theaters this summer.

‘Young Woman and the Sea’

The true story of Trudy Ederle (Daisy Ridley), a competitive swimmer who, against all odds, became the first woman to swim the English Channel.

Release date: May 31.

Rating: PG.

‘Inside Out 2′

Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is growing up. Her primary emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale) and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — have been running an effective operation.

But when Anxiety (Maya Hawke) shows up, they must make room for new, mature emotions.

Release date: June 14.

Rated: PG.

‘Thelma’

When 93-year-old Thelma Post (June Squibb) loses $1,000 to a con artist posing as her grandson, she seeks vengeance. With a jazzy scooter and a couple fellow senior citizens, she embarks on a mission across Los Angeles to track down the con operation and reclaim what was taken from her.

Release date: June 21.

Rated: PG-13.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

In this “A Quiet Place” spin-off, audiences get a look at what took place before the world went quiet.

During a typical day for Sam (Lupita Nyong’o), violent extraterrestrials with an acute sense of sound make an abrupt invasion on Earth. Sam must join forces with a group of bystanders in a fight for their lives as they attempt to understand what sets these creatures off.

Release date: June 28.

Rated: PG-13.

‘Despicable Me 4′

Supervillain-turned-anti-supervillain and family guy, Gru (Steve Carell), recently welcomed a son with his wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and their three daughters.

The family’s peaceful life is threatened when Gru faces a new nemesis: Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Maxime Le Mal is intent on seeking vengeance on Gru, forcing him and his family to go on the run.

Release date: July 3.

Rated: PG.

‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’

Based on the true story of the Rev. Martin (Demetrius Grosse) and his wife Donna Martin (Nika King), who sparked an adoption movement in their East Texas church. With help from 22 families from their congregation, the couple find homes for 77 of the most difficult to place children in the foster care system.

Release date: July 4.

Rated: PG-13.

‘Fly Me to the Moon’

When the White House decides the Apollo 11 mission is too important to fail, marketing expert Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) is tasked with directing a staged moon landing to fall back on if the moon landing does not goes as planned.

Kelly is at odds with the launch director, Cole Davis (Channing Tatum), who does not appreciate her lack of confidence in the mission.

Release date: July 12.

Rated: PG-13.

‘Twisters’

Former storm chaser Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is tormented by a catastrophic experience with a tornado during college. Now, she studies storm patterns from a computer, but she is drawn back into storm chasing to trial a new tracking system.

While back on the open plains, Kate meets Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a viral social-media star who thrives on posting reckless storm-chasing clips. The pair don’t hit it off, but as the brewing storm gets more intense, they must converge to survive.

Release date: July 19.

Rated: PG-13.

‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’

Based on the children’s book by Crockett Johnson, Harold (Zachary Levi) has grown up and draws himself off the pages of his book. He still has the power to draw anything to life, but Harold has a lot to learn about the real world.

Release date: Aug. 2.

Rated: PG.

‘My Penguin Friend’

Inspired by a true story, Joao (Jean Reno) rescues a lone penguin damaged by an oil spill. Joao, a fisherman, adopts the penguin as his own, and it begins to heal his broken heart.

Release date: Aug. 9.

Rated: PG.

‘Borderlands’

Upon returning to her home planet, infamous outlaw, Lilith (Cate Blanchett), is on a mission to find the daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), who holds the key to inconceivable power.

Lilith pulls together a team of misfits — Claptrap (Jack Black), Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu) and Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis). They must work together to take down a violent alien species and uncover one of the planet’s greatest secrets.

Release date: Aug. 9.

Rated: Not yet rated.

‘Alien: Romulus’

A group of space colonizers must fight for their lives when a menacing extraterrestrial species threatens them on the deep end of the universe.

Release date: Aug. 16.

Rated: Not yet rated.

‘Reagan’

Based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism,” Ronald Reagan (Dennis Quaid) proves he is much more than a Hollywood star as he makes an enduring impact in the Oval Office.

Release date: Aug. 30.

Rated: N/A.