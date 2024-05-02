Hallmark’s “Countdown to Summer” begins this month with five new movies, including a sequel to “Big Sky River,” and more new episodes of “When Calls the Heart.”

Here are five new Hallmark movies and mysteries coming to the network in May 2024, as well as a look at Season 11 of “When Calls the Heart” and the future of “The Way Home,” which recently wrapped up its second season.

‘A Lifelong Love’

Starring: Andrea Brooks and Patch May.

Summary: Annika (Brooks) is on a mission to reunite her grandfather with his long-lost high school sweetheart.

She wants to document the experience in a book, collecting different love stories along the way. For help creating the book, Annika turns to a former sweetheart of her own, Ryan (May), who she dated in college. They embark on a journey to reunite people with their long-lost flames — and might reignite their own.

Premiere: Saturday, May 4, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘A Whitewater Romance’

Starring: Cindy Busby and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Summary: During an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Maya (Busby) meets Matt (Hollingsworth), who she views as her competition. To make any progress, Maya and Matt must team up for a series of challenges. As they work together, they forge a unique connection.

Premiere: Saturday, May 11, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Family Practice Mysteries: Coming Home’

Starring: Amanda Schull and Brendan Penny.

Summary: When a former Army surgeon, Rachel (Schull), moves back home to work at a family practice, she is almost instantly entangled in solving the mysterious death of her patient. As Rachel tried to find answers for a slew of loose ends, she gets help from Jack, a local detective.

Premiere: Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. MDT.

‘Everything Puppies’

Starring: Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Stephen Huszar and Kathryn Davis.

Summary: Entrepreneur Scarlett (Lamothe-Kipnes) intends to make it big with her creative new dog treats. Her plan gets messy when she meets with Alex (Huszar), a handsome client, who agrees to meet to discuss the product — but he seems interested in more than just Scarlett’s dog treats.

Scarlett is still determined on selling her product to Alex but Alex is occupied on selling himself as a worthy suitor. Sparks fly as the pair connect on more than just business.

Premiere: Saturday, May 18, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘Big Sky River: The Bridal Path’

Starring: Emmanuelle Vaugier and Kavan Smith.

Summary: In this sequel to “Big Sky River” (2022), Tara (Vaugier) is comfortably at home in Montana and dating Cowboy Boone (Smith). Up against rising tensions, Tara is determined to find a way to make their blended family happy. But it proves a greater challenge that she anticipated.

Premiere: Saturday, May 25, at 6 p.m. MDT.

‘When Calls the Heart’

Starring: Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally and Kevin McGarry.

Summary: The 11th season of “When Calls the Heart” continues to follow single mother and school teacher Elizabeth Thornton (Krakow) in the small Canadian town of Hope Valley.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10, and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of ‘When Calls the Heart,’” Krakow said of the upcoming season, per Good Housekeeping. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

Premiere: New episodes of “When Calls the Heart” premiere on the Hallmark channel every Sunday at 7 p.m. MDT throughout May.

‘The Way Home’

The final episode of “The Way Home” Season 2 aired in March — and it left fans hanging. Answers are likely to come in the series’ third season, which Hallmark confirmed will come in 2025.

“Once again, our cast, writers and entire crew have used their impressive talents to create a story that is just as compelling and addictive as the first season,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement, per TV Line. “We’re grateful to the fans who are so passionate about the series and can’t wait for them to see what — and when — is ahead for Season 3.”

No new episodes of “The Way Home” will air during May.