Emma Stone poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Kinds of Kindness" at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Emma Stone has recently made headlines for commenting that she prefers using her real name, Emily

Many actors in Hollywood perform under a stage name. They do so for a variety of reasons, such as wanting to be called something more memorable.

One actress who works under a pseudonym is Emma Stone, who’s real name is Emily.

During a 2018 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Stone revealed that she chose the name Emma because she was a big fan of the Spice Girls and her favorite one was Emma Bunton.

Recently, a reporter was thanked by Stone for using her real name.

“My name is Emily, thank you. Very nice,” she said to the reporter while smiling.

The exchange took place during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie “Kinds of Kindness.”

The Oscar-winning actress told The Hollywood Reporter she changed her name because it was already used by someone in the Screen Actors Guild.

“Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am,” she said.

But now she no longer wants to be called Emma and instead prefers being called by her real name, Emily.

Stone’s co-star in the TV series “The Curse,” Nathan Fielder, told The Hollywood Reporter that he referred to Stone as Emily.

“Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally,” Fielder said.

Stone explained, “I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.’”

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether she would take offense to a fan addressing her as Emily, she said, “No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”