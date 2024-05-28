Safeway, the leading banner operated by Albertsons Companies, partnered with avid philanthropist and top digital creator MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, on a latest challenge on the popular YouTube channel. Donaldson is also joining forces with Amazon Prime Video to bring a new reality competition show, “Beast Games,” to television.

MrBeast’s upcoming reality competition show, “Beast Games,” is inching closer to a reality — applications to participate on the show just opened.

“I’m giving away $5 million in the largest game show ever in history,” MrBeast tweeted on Sunday. “If you want to compete in ‘Beast Games’ (I need 5,000 people lol) apply here.” The YouTuber left a link to the application.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced the upcoming reality TV series in March. Through the series, he hoped to prove that YouTubers can be capable creators on a range of platforms.

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” Donaldson said in a statement. “Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Donaldson is joining forces with Amazon Prime Video to bring the series to television. According to Donaldson, he chose Amazon as his partner because it gave him “the most creative control,” whereas other platforms suggested restraints on creativity, he revealed on “The Colin and Samir Show.”

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also expressed an eagerness for working with Donaldson. “We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience,” Salke said in a statement.

Related YouTube star MrBeast teams up with Amazon to create game show

How do I apply for ‘Beast Games’?

The application for “Beast Games” is now open.

According to the application, the game show will be “the biggest game show in the history of television with the most contestants, the biggest prize, and the most insane, unhinged, surprising twists ever filmed.”

To apply for the series, there are a handful of stipulations. Contestants must be a U.S. citizen or have U.S. immigration status or a visa that lasts through October 2025. You also must be at least 18 years old to apply and be willing to undergo a background check.

The application requires potential contestants to submit a one-minute video to respond to questions, including, “What would you do with millions of dollars?” and reminds applicants they should “try and impress us with this video.”

Applicants are also prompted to submit two photos and fill out standard information such as birthdate, city and occupation.

Finally, the applications asks a series of questions that range from ordinary to unorthodox. Some of the application questions include:

Do you consider yourself to be a good roommate or a bad roommate? Why?

What do you think you are known for within your friend group?

Are you more of a hero or a villain?

What is the most daring or dangerous thing you’ve ever done? Tell us about it.

Are you willing to be buried alive?

“Beast Games” has not revealed when the series will make and reveal its selection of 1,000 contestants, but the application notes that contestants must be available in late June 2024, as well as July 1st, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2024. It is understood that filming will be done during these times.

The application for “Beast Games” is available here.

What is ‘Beast Games’ about?

In March, Donaldson announced his plans with Amazon Prime Video to release “the largest game show in history,” he wrote on X. In addition to the largest cash prize ever given away on a game show, he said the series would break “many other world records” and “be an insane show.”

The YouTuber has remained tight-lipped about the series, but during an appearance on “The Colin and Samir Show,” he shared vague details on the upcoming game show.

“It’s gonna be more how we do our things the YouTube way, we’re not gonna take what we do and completely change it all and adapt to how the status quo is. It’s gonna be kind of a hybrid, because obviously there are things that game shows do well but there are other things they don’t,” said Donaldson.

“Each one of these episodes will be bigger than the biggest YouTube video I’ve ever made. ... It’s gonna be pretty mind-blowing.”

MrBeast’s YouTube channel regularly breaks the norm and offers large sums of cash to people who participate in his antics. A few of his most recent clips are titled: “Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini,” “Face Your Biggest Fear to Win $800,000,” “$10,000 Every Day You Survive in a Grocery Store” and “I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive.”

“This show, we have it written now, is mind-blowing,” Donaldson said on “The Colin and Samir Show.” “It’s like our normal videos just 20 times better.”