Since Disney’s acquisition of the “Star Wars” franchise in 2012, the space opera has gained momentum with film and TV series releases, including “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Kenobi” and “Ahsoka.”

Additionally, Disney has created an exclusive “Star Wars” park in Disneyland — Galaxy’s Edge — with a variety of attractions and characters.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has amassed $12 billion in value from Lucasfilm — and that doesn’t include park revenue.

Despite the success, there have also been a variety of challenges. According to Forbes, Disney’s “Star Wars” box-office profits “have fallen $2.8 billion short of covering the media giant’s purchase of the sci-fi saga’s creator, Lucasfilm.”

The franchise is still pressing on, having announced several upcoming projects. Whether you’re a “Star Wars” fan or not, here is everything you need to know about what is coming from a galaxy far, far away.

A poster from the new Star Wars series "The Acolyte." | Lucasfilm Ltd.

What is ‘The Acolyte’?

“The Acolyte” is a new series set to release on Tuesday, June 4.

“In ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte,’ an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg),” says the Disney synopsis. “As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems.”

The series will feature eight episodes with a variety of stars, according to The New York Times — including:

Dafne Keen.

Amandla Stenberg.

Manny Jacinto.

Lee Jung-jae.

Rebecca Henderson.

Jodie Turner-Smith.

Carrie-Ann Moss.

What time period is ‘The Acolyte’ set in?

The series is set before the familiar events of “The Phantom Menace” and the other “Star Wars” episodes. According to The New York Times, director Leslye Headland specifically chose to position the events of “The Acolyte” “at the very beginning of the ‘Star Wars’ timeline so canonical issues would be minimal.”

This means that all of the series’ characters will be new to “Star Wars” lovers.

The show is full of mystery, with a strange force killing off Jedi. According to Screen Rant, the story is about the Sith rising against the Jedi. In the trailer, a frightening character is seen wielding a red lightsaber against Jedi Master Sol (Jung-jae).

Though the story behind “The Acolyte” takes place in the past, some speculate that important characters could be introduced, such as “Darth Plagueis, Palpatine’s master,” according to Screen Rant. Palpatine, played in the films by Ian McDiarmid, is regarded as the principal villain in the “Star Wars” saga.

Other upcoming projects

Besides “The Acolyte,” other “Star Wars” projects have been announced.

Per USA Today, a new series called “Skeleton Crew” will focus on “four youngsters who make a mysterious discovery, find themselves lost in a strange galaxy and meet friends and enemies alike trying to find their way home.” Jude Law and Kerry Condon will star in the show. The story reportedly takes place during the time between “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

A second season of “Andor” is also on its way. The first season of the show was a huge success, earning eight Emmy nominations.

The series “Ahsoka” will also be getting a second season, as confirmed by Variety. The show starred Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka and featured other characters from the originally animated “Star Wars Rebels” TV show. Hayden Christensen also reprised his familiar role of Anakin Skywalker.

When “The Mandalorian” series first aired in 2019, it gained immediate popularity and — as of last year — earned 15 Emmy awards and an additional 33 Emmy nominations. According to Screen Rant, the movie “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be released on May 22, 2026. The movie will pick up where Season 3 left off, with Din Djarin working for the New Republic.

In addition to these new projects, Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming movie, according to USA Today. The movie will be set 15 years after the events of “Rise of Skywalker.”