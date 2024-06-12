During summer break, you will surely look to spend many days outside. But there will be times when you’ll be stuck laying on the couch, whether because of bad weather or a nasty sunburn.

How can you celebrate the spirit of summer while inside? Here are some of the greatest films to watch in summertime.

‘The Parent Trap’

The Lindsay Lohan edition of “The Parent Trap” is the definitive version of this classic tale. When separated-at-birth twins find one another during summer vacation, they conspire to get their estranged parents back together. Hilarity ensues.

The 1998 remake never tries too hard, and is happy to rely on Lohan’s charming double performance as Hallie and Annie. But if you enjoy this one, be sure to check out the original, and the Olsen twin’s knockoff “It Takes Two,” which has its own charms.

“The Parent Trap” can be streamed on Disney+.

‘Dolphin Tale’

This film, which is based on a true story, is a joyful slice of life. A young man stuck in summer school for his break learns to embrace community and care about something beyond himself when a dolphin receives a new prosthetic tail.

Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman give earnest performances that will make you care about the goings on in their little town. “Dolphin Tale” is a family movie in the truest sense.

“Dolphin Tale” is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.

‘Heavyweights’

Let’s be real for a moment, the idea of “fat camp” has many complications that different families with different sensitivities will need to navigate.

But there’s no denying the sheer chaotic joy of this mid-90s classic. Early career Ben Stiller is in peak form as the villainous coach Tony Perkis, and Kenan Thompson leads a troupe of familiar faces of ‘90s child stars.

If you can stomach the dated themes, this film still promises innocent fun for a new generation of kids.

“Heavyweights” can be streamed on Disney+.

‘A Goofy Movie’

“A Goofy Movie” is better than it has any right to be.

At the time it was made, Disney split its animation efforts into two studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney MovieToons. The former produced all of the studio’s major efforts, while MovieToons mostly made direct to VHS efforts.

But lightning was captured in a bottle when Goofy was reimagined a goofy dad. His summer adventure with his son, Max, is always fun, sometimes funny and ultimately a heartwarming reflection on father-son relationships.

“A Goofy Movie” can be streamed on Disney+.

‘Holes’

Louis Sachar’s classic novel is brought to brilliant life in this 2003 film. The film reflects on justice, redemption and friendship, and it’s just plain fun.

Jon Voight’s campy villain and Shia LaBeouf’s career-best performance will inspire kids to get out and discover something for themselves.

“Holes” can be streamed on Disney+.

‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’

This heartwarming film explores the bonds of friendship through a unique summer ritual. Four best friends, separated for the season, stay connected through a single pair of jeans that magically fits them all perfectly.

As the pants travel from Greece to Mexico, each girl experiences growth, love and new challenges. Many summer films are about friends connecting; this film is about how those connections survive separation.

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.

‘Secondhand Lions’

“Secondhand Lions” follows the story of a shy young boy sent to live with his eccentric uncles in Texas for the summer. What seems like a summer of boredom transforms into one of adventure and self-discovery as he learns about the mysterious and thrilling past lives of his uncles, portrayed memorably by Michael Caine and Robert Duvall.

For many people, “Secondhand Lions” is an undiscovered summer gem that speaks to the power of family and imagination.

“Secondhand Lions” is available for rent or purchase on digital platforms.

‘The Sandlot’

The quintessential summer classic, “The Sandlot” captures the nostalgia of childhood summers filled with baseball, new friendships and the trials of growing up. When Scotty Smalls moves to a new town, he’s taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team, leading to a series of misadventures involving a legendary ball-eating dog known as “The Beast.”

This film not only celebrates the joys of youthful escapades but also the timeless days of summer that many remember fondly. An instant classic, it is ripe for a new generation of fans.

“The Sandlot” can be streamed on Disney+.