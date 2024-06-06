In this Sat., Aug. 27, 2011 photo provided by NASA and taken from aboard the international space station by astronaut Ron Garan, the sun rises above above the earth in one of the sixteen sunrises astronauts see each day. This sunrise image shows the rising sun as the space station flew along a path between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It may be summer, but, before you know it, it will once again be time to follow a strict morning routine before the start of school and work.

And let’s face it, there are some mundane tasks we do every day, including in the summer, that could be faster and smarter.

Automation can help, along with corresponding apps, of course. Here are five gadgets, from simple to luxurious, that could make your mornings go smoother and help you save time.

Brush your teeth

The Y-Brush claims to brush all your teeth thoroughly in 20 seconds, taking care of teeth and gums in a single motion. Instead of focusing on one tooth at a time, the Y-Brush simultaneously uses sonic vibrations on all your teeth at once.

The brushing process goes into action with a simple button push. There are five brushing modes to clean with, including normal and sensitive, and the Y-Brush has 35,000 nylon bristles to remove dental plaque.

The Y-Brush costs $79.90 for a one-time purchase or $74.90 with a subscription (which includes a lifetime warranty) and replacement heads are priced at $29.90. The brush has a built-in timer and the battery will last about three months.

Let the sun shine

Some people are opting for alarm clocks that mimic the rising of the sun to gently draw them from sleep. But why not let the natural sunlight in on a timer?

The Switchbot Automatic Curtain Opener attaches to a curtain rod with no tools needed. Connect it to the app and create a custom schedule for when it will push the curtains open or close them. It includes a silent mode and has power; it’s able to push up to 33 pounds of fabric.

You can also use a remote control or Alexa, Google Home or HomeKit to let the outside in.

Have a drink

Kettles are a quick and easy way to heat up water needed for a variety of drinks and foods. But the GoveeLife Smart Kettle allows you to decide when you want that water and at what temperature and then automatically prepares it for you.

The $59.99 kettle is 40% off right now with a coupon on Amazon and comes with four presets (one is for baby formula). It can boil up to seven cups of water in just 5-7 minutes and can keep water warm for up to two hours.

The app will notify you when the water has reached its perfect temperature.

Take a seat

The Toto Washlet Bidet attaches to an existing toilet and lets you customize the water temperature and volume as well as the temperature of the air drying function. It open and closes automatically and deodorizes, too.

The online installation tutorial seems fairly easy to grasp. It walks you through the process step-by-step. You will need an electrical outlet near the toilet to install.

Get Clean

The Moen Smart Shower allows you to control it with your voice, phone or on the device itself. Create shower presets that will activate only the jets you desire and will set it to a specific temperature.

The app will let you know when the shower is ready for you. If you need more time, press pause and when you’re about to step in, start the shower again and the water will already be at the perfect temperature and settings you’ve chosen.

It’s a great way to save water since a standard shower head uses an estimated 2.5 gallons of water per minute, according to the company’s website. Moen says it will occasionally push out updates to make sure you have the latest and greatest features.

This smart shower will need to be built-in to the wall of your shower, so ideally it would be installed when building a house or renovating a bathroom. Costing more than $1000, it’s a luxury for sure, but the ultimate in personal comfort and care.