The ticket booth is illuminated at the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre has acquired the Water Gardens in Pleasant Grove and will convert Cinema 6 into a luxury seating theater starting in August. It is scheduled to reopen before the holiday season.

A popular 27-year-old Utah County movie theater will temporarily close for major renovations this summer under new ownership.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres has acquired the Water Gardens in Pleasant Grove and will convert Cinema 6 into a luxury seating theater starting in August. It is scheduled to reopen before the holiday season.

“We love the Water Gardens location in Pleasant Grove and are excited to upgrade the seating to luxury recliners. This location is conveniently located on State Street in Pleasant Grove and is a great location to service guests in Utah County who live on the east side of the valley,” Britten Maughan, Megaplex Theatres president, said in a press release.

Since the renovation project will involve a substantial technical makeover, existing payment and redemption systems will be removed and replaced. Moviegoers with current Water Gardens vouchers or gift cards are encouraged to use them at the Pleasant Grove location before July 27.

“We are delighted that Megaplex Theatres will be remodeling the Pleasant Grove theatre and reopening before the Thanksgiving holiday season,” said Mike Daniels, Water Gardens co-owner. “We love the quality of product the Miller organization builds and the services they provide to communities they are in.”

Water Garden co-owner Tyler Walters said many of the employees who had their first jobs at the theater now bring their own kids there to see movies. “We know we leave it in good hands,” he said.

Megaplex Theatres currently has 15 locations in Utah and southern Nevada with a total of 173 screens, including five IMAX screens and seven PlatinumX premium large-format auditoriums. Maughan said it expects to have 187 auditoriums across 17 locations by the end of 2024.