Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena as a part of her Eras Tour concert in Paris, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

During Taylor Swift’s epic 3 1/2 hour Eras Tour set, she goes through 16 different costumes.

The music artist makes so many costume changes that some Swifties, what her fanbase calls themselves, created an app called Swift Alert that includes a guessing contest for each stop of the tour. Users make guesses on what outfits she will wear for each set and earn points when they are correct.

Excluding the “Speak Now” era, Swift tends to showcase one designer per set, with different versions from the same designer throughout the tour.

Swift does stick to Christian Louboutin shoes throughout the duration of the show — donning eight different pairs throughout the concert.

Here’s a look at all the variations the pop star wears throughout the show.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ bodysuits and blazers

The bodysuits are hand-beaded and intricate designs by Donatella Versace, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Swift makes a costume change midway through the “Lover” set when she puts on a blazer to sing her song “The Man.” Each of the sequined blazers Swift has worn so far also come from Versace.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ dresses

Swift’s first major costume change comes by way of dresses that all feature fringe, so when she spins, the fringe does too. Each of the four designs she’s worn so far are Roberto Cavalli, designed by designer Fausto Puglisi.

“I always want to create couture for the music ... when you create for a concert in a stadium with so many people, everything must be eye-catching,” Puglisi said, according to PopSugar.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’ dresses

In one of the most visually dramatic moments of the show, Swift emerges in a floor-length ball gown to perform her iconic “Enchanted” that seems like a fairy tale with backup dancers performing in dresses alongside her.

The designers of the enchanting ball gowns include:

Nicole + Felicia.

Zuhair Murad Couture.

Eli Saab.

Here are all seven versions of stunning dresses she wears for the set:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ T-shirt, jumper and cloak

Swift dons a jumper under a white graphic tee that fans have clocked as a clue for what Swift is doing next. Last spring, the red letters on the shirt each night spelled out when “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” would be released.

The “Red” set outfits are custom from Ashish.

Here are the variations:

She also wears a signature black fedora — a look she used in her “22″ music video in 2013. Each show, Swift selects a fan to share a moment with and give the Gladys Tamez hat to during the show. Most often, her handlers select children to experience the shining moment, but she has given the hat to TikTok artists who have gone viral for Swift-related content.

After performing “22,” Swift’s dancers help her take off the tee to reveal a sparkly sequined red and black jumper.

At the end of the “Red” set, the lights onstage go dark and a spotlight uncovers Swift clad in a sparkling floor length Ashish red and black robe. Swift asks fans in the audience if they have 10 minutes to spare for the full 10-minute version of the tragic breakup song “All Too Well.” Swift proceeds to sing nonstop for an impressive 10 minutes before sinking into the stage to prep for the next segment.

Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ bodysuit

Swift has worn the same outfit for the “reputation” set for all 100 shows so far — a Roberto Cavalli catsuit with swirling snakes. Fans believe the day she switches will be a huge hint that she will be releasing “Taylor’s Version” of the beloved revenge album.

Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ dresses and cape

Swift wears a dress that reflects the style of the 1930s time period during what is now the combined “folklore” and “evermore” set. Before the release of “The Tortured Poets Department,” the albums had their own sections in the show.

Here are the original “evermore” looks, featuring two versions of designer gowns by Etro.

Here are the Alberta Ferretti dresses she has worn for “folklore” and continues to wear during the combined set.

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989′ skirt and top set

Swift appears to have updated the style for the “1989″ set starting in the European leg of her tour. The original Roberto Cavalli style featured beading and matching tops, skirts and boots. Now the outfit often includes different colored tops and skirts and even mismatching boots.

The new Roberto Cavalli style also features tops and skirts with a different look than the original fits. Like everything Swift does, eagle-eyed fans noticed it might be an easter egg. When her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was in the audience, Swift wore a red and yellow set, which fans assume represents Kelce’s NFL team he plays for — the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at each of the new looks so far:

Here’s a look at the original fits:

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ dress, jacket set

Swift debuted an entirely new section of the show dedicated to her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” during her first show in Paris. The set features a midset costume change. She starts out in a Vivienne Westwood dress with lyrics from her latest single, “Fortnight,” written all over the white gown.

Midway through the set, Swift goes through a costume change in the most theatrical segment of the show, with backup dancers changing her clothing as if she were a lifeless doll — a commentary on the song about Swift continuing to perform and what that involves. Here’s a look at the Vivienne Westwood jacket and matching set:

Taylor Swift’s surprise song dresses

Swift plays two surprise songs during each show. Fans have no idea what era the song comes from or what song it could possibly be until Swift starts singing. Before adding the “The Tortured Poets Department” set, Swift sang the surprise songs just after the “1989” set, undergoing a costume change onstage, with a ruffled dress layered over her “1989″ top and skirt. Now that it’s in a different section, Swift has opted for flowy chiffon Roberto Cavelli gowns instead.

The new dress looks include:

The original dress looks were ruffled dresses by designer Jessica Jones. Here’s a look at those:

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tees, bodysuits and jackets

Swift begins the final set of the show wearing an oversized sparkling tee featured in six different colors. Each one comes from Oscar de la Renta, as well as the furry lavender coat she wears for “Lavender Haze.”

She reveals a highly detailed and beaded bodysuit underneath during the “Midnight Rain” performance. She’s worn four versions of bodysuits for that portion so far in the tour — one comes from Oscar de la Renta while the other versions come from Zuhair Murad. Here’s a look at all four:

She adds a fringe Oscar de la Renta jacket for the last song of the show.