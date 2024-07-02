It’s a special time of year for UFOs.

According to the San José Public Library, World UFO Day is celebrated on two days: June 24, the day that pilot Kenneth Arnold allegedly saw flying saucers in 1947, and July 2, the day a spaceship supposedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

Whether or not you believe in aliens, they have been been in the news lately. Just last year, a congressional hearing was formed to specifically to uncover the truth about UFOs, as the Deseret News previously reported.

While we might not get to the truth about UFOs any time soon, we can at least watch movies about UFOs.

So to celebrate World UFO day, here are the 21 best alien movies of all time.

‘Arrival’ (2016)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Netflix.

In “Arrival,” giant, mysterious alien spaceships appear all over earth, and linguistics professor Louise Banks (Amy Adams) is recruited to investigate. Louise is tasked with a unique job: to communicate with the aliens.

Along with physicist Ian Donnelly, Louise makes serious headway — but the work with the aliens has a mysterious and puzzling effect on her mind.

‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968)

Rated: G.

Streaming: Max.

While we don’t see any aliens in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the possibility of aliens looms over the entire movie.

Instead of focusing on aliens, the Stanley Kubrick film chooses to explore technology’s role in the evolution of humanity — and whether it’s for the better or for the worst. This exploration leads to a fascinating sci-fi thriller that might leave you pondering the potential downside of technological advancement.

‘Men in Black’ (1997)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Hulu.

One day, New York police office James Darrell Edwards III (Will Smith) finds himself chasing down a bad guy — who turns out to be an alien.

He’s then scouted by Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones), who introduces him to the Men in Black, or the MIB, a secret organization that monitors and polices aliens. James agrees to become K’s partner and takes on the name Agent J.

“Men in Black” is a hilarious action buddy-comedy that your whole family will love. Plus, it’s got a killer theme song.

‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Tubi.

If you’re looking for a classic alien movie, look no further than “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Based on a 1956 movie of the same name, the film takes place in San Fransisco, after a race of parasitic aliens descend to the earth.

The film has an excellent cast, including the late Donald Sutherland, Jeff Goldblum and Leonard Nimoy.

‘Super 8′ (2011)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Paramount+.

My personal favorite alien movie on the list, “Super 8″ follows a group of kids in 1979 whose hometown is facing alien invasion.

Months after the death of his mother, Joe (Joel Courtney) and his friends are shooting a zombie film when they witness a catastrophic train derailment. Joe and his friends begin to investigate as sinister and mysterious phenomena begin to occur around their town.

“Super 8″ a great film with lots of humor and heart, as well as a great mystery.

‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ (1977)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Disney+.

The first movie in the extensive “Star Wars” franchise, “Star Wars: A New Hope” is a heroic journey and space opera. It follows young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) who finds himself unexpectedly embroiled in a sweeping galactic war.

Luke teams up with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) to rescue Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and meets a host of quirky aliens, robots and many more space creatures.

The first “Star Wars” film is beloved for a reason — it’s got great humor and action, and it will appeal to pretty much everyone.

‘Asteroid City’ (2023)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Prime Video.

If you’re looking for a quirky take on alien invasion, look no further than Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.” A play within a movie, “Asteroid City” is written by Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) and is shown on widescreen.

In the play, a youth stargazer convention is being held at the fictional desert town of Asteroid City. When a UFO descends over Asteroid City, the inhabitants are forced into a hush-hush quarantine.

‘Galaxy Quest’ (1999)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Paramount+.

Perhaps the funniest alien movie on the list, “Galaxy Quest” follows the has-been cast of the once-popular sci-fi show of the same name.

At a fan convention, Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) and the rest of the cast get approached by a group of real aliens, called Thermians — and are beamed up on their ship.

The Thermians mistakenly believe that “Galaxy Quest” is a historical documentary and ask the crew for help. Chaos and hijinks ensue.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ (2002)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Disney+.

Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl who is cared for by her older sister, Nani, innocently adopts a strange-looking dog she names Stitch.

Unbeknownst to her, Stitch is actually a dangerous alien genetic experimentation. Two aliens, Jumba and Pleakley, go to Earth and attempt to capture Stitch.

“Lilo & Stitch” is the perfect family alien movie that everyone will enjoy.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Apple TV, YouTube and Prime Video for $3.99.

“Edge of Tomorrow” is a great twist on the classic alien-action movie. Earth is under attack by aliens, and Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) — who has never been in combat — is assigned on a mission to defeat the aliens.

Cage is killed within minutes. But he’s thrown into a time loop and relives the same fight and death over and over again. As time goes by, his fighting skills and improve, and he grows closer to Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) — and to defeating the aliens.

‘Star Trek’ (2009)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Paramount+.

A movie reboot of the original “Star Trek” series, the 2009 movie of the same name portrays the beginnings of Captain James T. Kirk’s space adventures (Chris Pine).

Kirk is three years into his time at Starfleet Academy — where he and Commander Spock (Zachary Quinto) have butted heads — when a distress signal is emitted from Vulcan. Along with his friend Leonard McCoy and other cadets, Kirk is assigned to Captain Christopher Pike’s ship, the Enterprise.

Both old fans and newer fans will enjoy “Star Trek,” including the few familiar faces from the original series who make an appearance.

‘Independence Day’ (1996)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Hulu.

A few days before Independence Day in 1996, aliens enter Earth’s orbit. In an effort to protect the country — and the world — Captain Steven Hiller (Will Smith), President Thomas Willmore (Bill Pullman) and others join together to stop total destruction.

This is a classic alien movie that even your kids will love — and it has one of the most iconic speeches of all time.

‘Signs’ (2002)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Apple TV for $3.99.

One of the most beloved alien movies ever, “Signs” follows a grieving family in rural Pennsylvania.

Former priest Graham Hess (Mel Gibson) lives with his children Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigal Breslin), alongside his younger brother Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix), who helps with the kids after Graham’s wife died in car accident six months ago.

Strange goings-on begin to happen in their town and all across the world. Rumors swirl that aliens are the cause, and the Hess family soon find themselves fighting for their lives.

‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Paramount +.

“A Quiet Place” is a surprisingly emotional film that focuses more on the love and resilience of a family instead of the alien invasion affecting them.

A species of sightless aliens with excellent hearing have invaded the planet. The Abbott family — headed by Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) — have already lost one child to the aliens.

Now, over a year later, Evelyn is pregnant. The family lives in safety and silence and is able to communicate with their deaf daughter Reagan and their son Marcus using American Sign Language.

But soon their home is under attack by the aliens and Evelyn and Lee must fight to protect their children.

‘The Day the Earth Stood Still’ (1951)

Rated: G.

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.59.

Another classic alien flick, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” takes place during the Cold War.

An alien spaceship lands in Washington, D.C., from which a humanoid alien and his robot emerges. The alien is named Klaatu (Michael Rennie) and he has come on behalf of his alien race to deliver a message to all the leaders of the world.

But while Klaatu is friendly, his robot companion, Gort (Lock Martin), proves to be dangerous.

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ (1982)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Prime Video for $3.79.

The kid-friendly alien movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” follows a gentle alien who, when visiting Earth with his fellow aliens, gets separated from his group.

The alien is quickly discovered by Elliot (Henry Thomas). Elliot introduces the alien, who names himself “E.T.,” to his older brother Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and younger sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore).

When both Elliot and E.T. fall ill, forcing the government to intervene, Elliot and his siblings must help. E.T. return home.

‘Star Trek: First Contact’ (1996)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Paramount+.

Possibly the best “Star Trek” movie, “Star Trek: First Contact” follows the crew of the USS Enterprise as they work to defeat the Borg, a species of of aliens connected to a hive mind called “The Collective.”

“Star Trek: First Contact” features the entire cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” including Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Riker and Brent Spiner as Data.

‘Dune: Part 1′ (2021) and ‘Dune: Part 2′ (2024)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Max.

“Dune: Part 1″ and “Dune: Part 2″ follow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Furgeson).

In the distant future, Duke Leto has been tasked to oversee Arrakis, a desert planet that produces spice — a substance that helps with space travel and gives enlightenment to those who partake.

Upon arrival, the House of Atreides is attacked by the Harkonnens, who previously ruled over Arrakis. Paul and Jessica escape and are aided by the Fremen, the native people of Arrakis, who believe that Paul is the Lisan al Gaib or the prophesied messiah.

‘No One Will Save You’ (2023)

Rated: PG-13.

Streaming: Hulu.

“No One Will Save You” follows Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a young woman who is shunned by the other people in her town and lives alone in her childhood home. One night, a humanoid alien breaks into her home and she kills it in order to defend herself.

Brynn continues to fight against the aliens — and her town. “No One Will Save You” leans more horror than classic alien movie, and it will have you on the edge of your seat.

‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977)

Rated: PG.

Streaming: Prime Video.

One day, electrician Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) has a close encounter with a UFO — and has sunburns from the UFO’s bright lights to prove it. After his encounter, Roy becomes obsessed with UFOs, and will do anything to uncover the truth about aliens.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is an iconic alien film — so much so that it was preserved in the National Film Registry.