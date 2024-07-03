Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus are from Las Vegas and will open for the Jonas Brothers at the Stadium of Fire.

Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus will be performing for the very first time at the Stadium of Fire this Thursday in celebration of the Fourth of July, opening for the Jonas Brothers.

Thousands of people attending the event will hear this youth group — comprising of over 200 14- to 18-year-olds — perform a series of patriotic songs in honor of Independence Day.

Who is Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus?

The group’s mission, according to the Zion’s Youth website, is to “cultivate the Spirit of the Lord and build testimonies of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ through the development of musical talent and performance of inspiring music.”

Located in Las Vegas, the symphony and chorus was founded in 2003 as a “small string orchestra” before growing into a renowned musical ensemble, which has performed with a variety of guest artists — including David Archuleta, GENTRI, Jordan Bluth, Yaphet Bustos, Katie Kern and many others.

The symphony is directed by David Skouson and the chorus is directed by Holly Steed.

Twice a year, the audition-only group performs in the Las Vegas Smith Center for the Performing Arts, a venue which has hosted award-winning artists, shows and musical productions.

Zion’s Youth may have had humble beginnings, but the talented and driven youth have earned attention through their devoted practice and stunning performances — which have now inspired thousands of people.

In December 2019, the group released a music video, “I Am a Child of God,” which is “an inspirational music video by Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus featuring the talents of some amazing youth musicians and highlighting the important message that we all share the divine heritage of a loving Heavenly Father,” per the synopsis.

The journey to the Stadium of Fire

Elise Noorda, the executive director of Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus, has a brother on the board for the Freedom Festival in Provo. Several years ago, she began to dream of a potential performance at the event.

“Six or seven years ago, at least, he introduced me to the executive director of the Freedom Festival, Jim Evans,” she said, before adding that when they met, she presented who Zion’s Youth was and what they did.

As the years went on, and as the group released the “I Am a Child of God” video, Noorda kept in touch with Jim Evans until one Thursday in January. “I got a text from Jim Evans saying the producers of the stadium show, which is out of southern California, wondered if they could get on a meeting Monday afternoon. And I was like, yes, I totally can.”

She and Skouson, the director of the symphony, hopped on a Zoom call with the producers of the stadium show. Within 10 minutes, they were invited to perform at the event.

“We started figuring out, you know, ideas of how we could do it and what kind of things we’d want to do,” Noorda said. “And David and I are texting on the side going, oh my gosh, we’re doing this, we’re doing it.”

Performing for such a large audience is a huge undertaking

Skouson arranged all the music, including an intro to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” for the youth to perform. Noorda admitted that there have been many readjustments along the way. The project is not only a huge undertaking, but is fairly new for the group.

“This is new,” she said. “We’ve gone from 2,000 people watching us in a venue to 55,000 people. How do we turn up the temperature and make it something that’s really, you know, inspiring and exciting for a stadium full of people instead of a performing arts theater?”

Noorda expressed gratitude to all the families and their children who have been involved in making this dream a reality. Many of the youth lost opportunities to participate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Noorda hopes that this will make it all worth it.

As part of their preparation, all of the 14- to 18-year-olds — including members of the symphony — have memorized their music. That means no music folders or music stands will be around when they perform. Only the cello, the harp and the guitar players will be seated, with everyone else standing in formation.

The group also recorded their songs in a studio that will play on the stadium’s speakers. They will perform with the track so the audience can hear them loud and clear.

In addition to performing at the Stadium of Fire, members of Zion’s Youth will also appear in the Grand Parade, an additional event in the Freedom Festival celebration.

When asked what the future holds for Zion’s Youth, Noorda said she isn’t exactly sure. But as the talented youth become more visible, she hopes that the opportunity to perform with Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus will provide a “foundation stone” for them — one they can use to build their lives, their confidence and their testimonies.

‘Be excited,’ youth choir member says

The participants in the chorus and symphony are excited — to say the least — about performing at the Stadium of Fire event.

The harpist of the symphony, Anneliese Leavitt-Scott, 18, has been a member of the ensemble for five years. “Be excited,” she tells those who are coming to the Freedom Festival.

“We want you guys to be able to hear what we’re hearing and be happy and have a good Fourth of July because of us,” she said. “So we’re here. We’re coming and playing for you guys today.”

Sixteen-year-old Lincoln Barney, a member of the chorus, has been with Zion’s Youth for two years. He said that he loves the opportunity to express his thanks to military members through song.

Bridget Chamberlain, the 18-year-old concertmaster, agreed. “Usually we’re singing about Jesus or, you know, spiritual things. But this one, we get to sing about our country and living in America. And I think that’s really cool.”

Viola player Sam Whitlock, 18, said that being able to perform with Zion’s Youth alumni — who have returned exclusively for this performance — has been a wonderful experience.

Three other members of the chorus — 18-year-olds Regan Johnson, Emma Law and Carly Jones — said that Zion’s Youth unites them.

“It’s like all of these teenagers come together and we just sing about how much we love our country and how much American pride we have,” Emma said. “And I think that’s just super special.”