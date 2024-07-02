The Jonas Brothers, Joe, from left, Nick and Kevin announce to the fans, "It's time for Dodger baseball!" during the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Stadium of Fire event in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Stadium of Fire event in Provo this Thursday as part of Utah’s annual Freedom Festival.

It’s been 15 years since the Jonas Brothers performed at this Independence Day celebration, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The trio enjoyed a nearly sold-out performance at the Maverik Center in West Valley City late last year, where Joe Jonas said, as previously reported by the Deseret News: “This is honestly the loudest Salt Lake has been for us,” after screaming fans and thunderous applause occasionally made it difficult to hear the music.

The Stadium of Fire will also feature Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus — a youth ensemble from Las Vegas — a flyover by F-35 jets, the Rockwell Uncommon Skydive Team and a massive fireworks show, per Freedom Festival’s website.

Who are the Jonas Brothers?

“With a career spanning two decades, producing five albums and various solo projects, the real-life brothers — Kevin, Joe and Nick — have come a long way from their parents’ basement in New Jersey,” per the Deseret News. The brothers gained fame on Disney Channel and soon rose to fame in the music industry.

According to Apple Music, the brothers’ first album debuted in 2006. They split after their 2009 album, entitled “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” and after a 10-year break involving several personal projects — including “Joe Jonas’ DNCE, which produced the catchy ‘Cake by the Ocean’ single” — the brothers surprised fans by dropping 2019′s “Sucker,” which “zipped to No. 1 as fans welcomed their return.”

In 2023, the Jonas Brothers released “The Album,” which led to “The Tour.” “Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour,” says the headline. This year, the group will perform in various locations, including Mexico, Ireland, Spain and London.

What can we expect from the Stadium of Fire performance?

The Jonas Brothers last performed at the Stadium of Fire in 2009, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Executive Director of America’s Freedom Festival Jim Evans told ABC4: “We’re delighted to welcome them back to Provo. They are one of the most electrifying — and of the most fun — musical groups performing anywhere in the world right now.”

The Deseret News previously reviewed the Jonas Brothers’ “The Tour” performance in Salt Lake City, where they performed hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “The Year 3000,” “Sucker” and “Waffle House.” Other songs, such as “Jealous” and “Cake by the Ocean,” were also featured.

Stadium of Fire guests will likely be able to hear all of the Jonas Brothers’ greatest hits, along with other popular ballads and showstoppers.

Those who want tickets can find them here. According to the website, tickets are near capacity with few options left.

According to Freedom Festival, after the Stadium of Fire event, guests can “keep the fun going and come to the free family street dance after the fireworks. Miner Music DJ plays music from all eras for everyone to enjoy! Instead of waiting in traffic, go to the west side of the stadium to the biggest street dance in Provo.”