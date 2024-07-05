Jimmy Donaldson, the popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast, wears a Lionel Messi jersey as he stands in a sideline box at the start of an MLS soccer match between Inter Miami and CF Montreal Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. After building 100 homes for families in need, MrBeast is facing criticism.

MrBeast, a popular YouTuber known for his philanthropic endeavors, has once again drawn both praise and criticism with his latest video.

The content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been accused of exploiting people’s misfortune for the sake of content despite what he says are charitable intentions.

Previously, Donaldson faced backlash for videos such as “1,000 Blind People See For The First Time” and “I Built 100 Wells in Africa.” These humanitarian efforts led to threats of being “canceled” on social media, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Criticism has resurfaced with his newest video, “I Built 100 Houses And Gave Them Away!”

The ongoing backlash prompted Donaldson to express his frustration, questioning why his charitable actions anger people.

What is MrBeast’s newest video about?

In the video, Donaldson captures the reactions of families who were living in poor conditions as they receive new homes.

“With every single home we’re building in this video, we’re improving quality of life for families who don’t have a safe space to call home,” Donaldson said in the video. “And we spent millions of dollars just on this video building these houses.”

Donaldson constructed 100 homes across communities in Jamaica, El Salvador, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.

In one El Salvador community, residents faced constant threats of home destruction due to flash floods. Donaldson relocated them to a safer area and built a new soccer field for the community’s children.

In another community in Colombia, he gifted every child a bike.

“It shouldn’t be a stretch that everyone in the world deserves a safe roof over their head,” Donaldson said.

How did MrBeast respond to the criticism?

While many applauded Donaldson for his contributions, some expressed frustration that a YouTuber is the one providing such essential aid. Donaldson has previously acknowledged some of the criticism.

Following the video in which he helped cure blindness by removing cataracts, Donaldson posted to X, saying, “I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help?”

“Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t ROI on taxes from people being able to work again,” he added.

Anticipating backlash from his latest video, Donaldson voiced his exasperation on X.

“When we help people (curing 1000 blind people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc.) people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should,” he said. “Yes, ideally a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues but I’m not just gonna stand by and do nothing.”