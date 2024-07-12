Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on are Kirstie Ennis, Israel Del Toro and Elizabeth Marks, right.

Prince Harry accepted the 2024 Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs on Thursday in Los Angeles, despite drawing criticism from the mother of the late NFL player who the award honors.

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Tillman gave up his NFL career and enlisted in the U.S. Army, per the Pat Tillman Foundation. He died in Afghanistan in 2004 at 27 years old.

ESPN selects a recipient each year to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service. Tillman’s mother — Mary Tillman — claimed there are “more fitting” recipients than Harry, per the Daily Mail.

For his work at the Invictus Games Foundation, ESPN stood by its decision to select Harry.

At Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Harry was accompanied by his wife, Meghan, as he accepted the ESPY award.

Harry began his acceptance speech acknowledging Mary Tillman, saying, “Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.”

“The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality. This award belongs to them. Not to me,” Harry said.

He continued, “It is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirits and their courage ... moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus most.”

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Mark J. Terrill

Mary Tillman’s reaction

Pat Tillman’s mother – Mary Tillman — claimed she was “shocked” Harry had been selected as this year’s recipient, per the Daily Mail.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary Tillman told the Daily Mail. “There are recipients that are far more fitting.”

Mary Tillman believes Prince Harry does not fit the profile of a Pat Tillman Award for Service recipient.

“There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans,” she told the Daily Mail. “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

In the wake of the criticism, ESPN defended its decision to honor Harry with the award for his work with the Invictus Games Foundation as well as his service in the British Armed Forces.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” an ESPN spokesperson said in a statement, per The New York Times.

“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, the Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work, and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

Watch: Prince Harry’s acceptance speech for Pat Tillman award