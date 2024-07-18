People film the Olympic rings that are displayed on the Eiffel Tower, June 7, 2024 in Paris. On Wednesday, 26, 2024, NBC announced plans to change the way they cover the 2024 Olympics.

While athletes train for years in hopes of Olympic glory, most of us are just watching from the couch. So since it only takes a little preparation for us, it’s worth the time to get the most out of the 2024 Paris Games.

NBC has the official broadcast rights for the Games and a lot of content will air on your local affiliate. But for complete live coverage of all events, you’ll want to subscribe to Peacock.

The Paris Olympics are the first Summer Games for which Peacock will stream every sport and event.

Peacock subscription cost

Hear me out. You can cancel a Peacock subscription at any time and it only costs $5.99 per month or $11.99 per month without ads and the ability to download content to watch offline.

Peacock allows up to three devices to stream simultaneously, and the app will have some key and novel features that will make the Olympics really pop. Search for content by sport or athlete and plan your viewing with interactive scheduling.

“Catch up with Key Plays” allows fans who join an in-progress event to stick with it, or switch to view the most exciting moments they missed. This feature is available for basketball, golf and soccer.

Similar to football’s Red Zone, Peacock’s Gold Zone shows viewers the best moments happening at any given time during the Games. Viewers can switch back and forth between the Gold Zone and the live feed of an event.

And since up to 40 live competitions can be happening at the same time, Discovery Multiview allows viewers to watch up to four events on one screen.

Artificial intelligence is bringing a first-time option for personalized highlight packages from legendary sportscaster Al Michaels. Peacock has partnered with Michaels for this feature that uses his voice to wrap up what happened in the sports you care about each day.

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” is a 10-minute highlight reel subscribers can personalize with preferences starting July 27. With decades of play-by-play and other sports announcing to draw from in Michaels’ past broadcasting career, Peacock definitely had tons of recordings to feed to the artificial intelligence.

While Michaels won’t literally record millions of individualized highlights for subscribers … fans may not hear a difference between the real and artificial voice. Michaels told Vanity Fair that when he heard a sample of what it would sound like, “It was not only close, it was almost 2% off perfect.”

Watch the Olympics for free

The NBC Olympics website and app will offer some free access to highlights, medal ceremonies and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies without a Peacock subscription.

Be sure to go on olympics.com or the official Paris Olympics app, Olympics - Paris 2024, to create a free account. You can watch qualifiers, get real-time updates, and follow your favorite teams and athletes. Create your own schedule, and access original content and exclusive interviews. Plus, set event reminders so you never miss a thing.

Filter the app’s calendar to show specific sports and decide whether to set your schedule to Paris or local time. Learn about each stage of the Olympic Torch relay, the cities and notable people involved, and even play a trivia game about all things Olympics. The app also allows users to switch and see the same information for the Paralympic Games as well.

Olympics apps for kids

Another official Olympics app is a mobile game interactive experience.

Olympics Go! Paris 2024 offers up 12 mini-games, including swimming, archery, and track and field. Users create an avatar to compete and unlock levels as they play the mobile games. Users can also build a city around Olympic venues and iconic landmarks.

No matter how you take in the Paris Olympics, making it easy to follow your favorite athletes and sports makes it that much more electrifying.