Colin Cunningham arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, July 24, 2013, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For actor Colin Cunningham, moving to Utah was a career-defining decision. He found artistic fulfillment not in Hollywood or New York but in St. George and Salt Lake City.

Cunningham, a 30-year industry veteran, is best known for his roles in TV series like “Stargate SG-1″ and “Falling Skies.” Currently, he is working with Kevin Costner on the western epic “Horizon: An American Saga,” filmed in Utah, and “The Pendragon Chronicles” with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire.

In an interview with Deseret News, Cunningham shared insights from his extensive career and how Utah is emerging as a new hub for filmmakers.

“My career did not stop at New York,” he said. “It hopped on a rocket and blasted off from Utah.”

Cunningham advised aspiring actors to avoid Hollywood. “If I was starting out again, what kind of advice would I appreciate? The advice is this: Don’t go to Hollywood.”

“It’s dead,” he added. “I don’t mean it’s dying. I mean it’s dead.”

A deep appreciation for acting

From an early age, Cunningham was captivated by movies and their transformative power. He recalled watching a local production of Arthur Miller’s “A View from the Bridge,” which made him realize the profound impact stories could have.

He formally started acting when a friend dared him to audition for a community college play. Though initially skeptical, he was hooked after landing a role.

“The hook was set deep, because I realized this is not something you can ever master,” he described. “It’s never the same thing.”

“I loved the stakes,” he continued. “I loved the challenge.”

Acting was the only path for Cunningham. He explained that even if he wanted to pursue something else, he could not due to “a complete and total inability to do anything else.”

“I simply just love being in the circus,” he said. “You’ve got the bearded fat lady and the sword swallower and the fire breather. Basically, when I go to work, I’m surrounded by every kid that never fit in, every misfit toy, every broken tool.”

Making the move to Utah

Cunningham’s years in Hollywood exposed him to a culture he found lacking in artistic integrity. He noted that the industry often prioritizes superficial content over meaningful storytelling.

“When you look at television today, it’s content,” he said. “You can flip from channel to channel to channel, and it’s the same faces. They all look a little different, but it’s the same chisel-jawed, hunky guy.”

Cunningham emphasized that genuine acting should tell a story with purpose, not just serve as a commercial product.

Choosing to move to Utah during the COVID-19 pandemic to stay with family in St. George, Cunningham quickly fell in love with the state.

“When I came out here, I realized that the people that I met, these are fantastic people,” he said.

Cunningham immersed himself in the local theater scene and was impressed by the talent and productions in St. George.

“Some of the shows I saw in St. George when I first got here, and I’m not exaggerating, were better than many of the shows that I saw on Broadway in New York City,” he said. “The story actually came through. I found myself for the rest of the week thinking back on what I’d seen.”

Cunningham observed a close connection that the communities and families in St. George had with the arts, attributing this bond to their deep spiritual roots.

“The arts are a way to acknowledge, to glorify God,” he said.

Utah’s growing film industry

After reconnecting with his love for acting in St. George, Cunningham developed a deeper connection with Utah’s film industry through independent filmmakers.

“Independent film is strong in Utah. It has an incredible work ethic,” he said.

One of his recent projects, a slasher-thriller called “He Never Left,” was shot in five days on a shoestring budget in a motel in Spanish Fork.

The film garnered success in numerous festivals, winning 20 awards, including the Leo Award for Best Lead Performance and the Utah Film Festival Award for best director and best actor, according to IMDb.

Through a chance encounter with Ryan Little, director of “Saints and Soldiers,” Cunningham then secured a role in Costner’s “Horizon.”

To aspiring artists, he advised for them to take advantage of the independent film scene in Utah.

“Don’t judge according to the budget,” he said. “You just keep showing up. And I’m going to keep showing up in Utah because I think this place is amazing.”

“I thought my career would be over when I left New York,” Cunningham added. “I was unbelievably wrong.”