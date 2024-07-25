Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. Dion is reportedly set to duet with Lady Gaga at the Olympic opening ceremony.

Celine Dion is reportedly set to perform a duet with Lady Gaga at the 2024 Paris Olympic opening ceremony.

French journalist Thierry Moreau reported that Dion and Lady Gaga will sing “La Vie en Rose,” by Édith Piaf, at the ceremony.

If Dion does perform at the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday, it will mark her first performance since she canceled her world tour dates in May 2022. In wake of the canceled tour dates, Dion revealed she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome — prompting an ongoing hiatus from the stage.

On Wednesday, Dion posted a photo of herself outside the Louvre, captioned: “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world. I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back!”

Lady Gaga was also spotted in Paris this week.

At the June premiere of her documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” the singer told the New York audience, “I hope to see you all again very soon,” per People.

The six-time Grammy winner has repeatedly said she plans to return to stage. She has not confirmed when that return will be.

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know. ... My body will tell me,” Dion told Vogue France in April.

“On the other hand,” she continued, “I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

Dion to make Las Vegas comeback

There are also reports that Dion has plans to return to Las Vegas to launch a new residency, per TMZ. The singer is apparently in the “final stages” of solidifying her return.

“It’s basically a done deal. She’s doing it,” a source told TMZ.

Dion has not announced a Las Vegas comeback.

Dion: ‘I’m going to go back onstage’

Dion is committed to performing for her fans again, but stiff person syndrome makes her potential return challenging.

When announcing her diagnosis in 2022, Dion said, “The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include painful spasms and progressive muscle stiffness which can be triggered by sudden movements and loud noises, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

Still, Dion says she is training “like an athlete” to manage her disorder.

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice,” Dion told Vogue France in April.

“I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl,” Dion told Hoda Kotb of Today. “Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will ... not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to and I miss it.

“I’m going to come onstage because I’m ready. And my vocal cords will not scare me because I’m going to be ready, and I’m going to hit those notes.”