Butlerville Days got off to a memorable start Thursday, with another full slate of events planned Friday and Saturday.

Like most community summer celebrations in Utah, Cottonwood Heights’ Butlerville Days pays tribute to a community history that began in the mid-1800s.

Along with historical reflections, the days are filled with art and music performances and competitions, sports events, a carnival, parade, car show, a drone light show Friday night and fireworks on Saturday night.

For information, visit https://www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/events/butlerville-days

Other community days, county fairs and neighborhood celebrations are planned throughoput the state in the weeks to come. Check your community website.

