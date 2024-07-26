Amazon has released a new trailer for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2 at San Diego Comic-Con — and not all is well in Middle-earth.

“Sauron sees himself as master of all Middle-earth,” Galadriel says in the trailer. “He seeks to rule it not only through conquest, but by bending the minds of all its peoples to his own. And for that he needs not armies, but rings.”

New characters and storylines in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2

“The Rings of Power” Season 2 trailer gives fans a glimpse at some highly anticipated (and controversial) storylines and characters.

We get a glimpse of Rory Kinnear as Tom Bombadil, a character who has been famously missing in almost all Tolkien adaptations, as well as ents.

King Durin III (Peter Mullan) is shown wearing one of the dwarven rings of power. He flings his son, Durin (Owain Arthur), across the room when he asks him to take off the ring.

We also see Sauron (Charlie Vickers) appear to Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) in elvish form.

“What am I to call you?” Celebrimbor asks.

“A sharer of gifts,” Sauron replies. “Our work begins now.”

Watch the new ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 trailer

When will ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 come out?

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres on Prime Video on Aug. 29.

What is ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 about?

According to an Amazon press release, “The Rings of Power” will focus on Sauron’s return in Season 2.

“Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will,” the press release says.

It continues, “Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.”

“Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots … as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

As showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay told IGN, “The Rings of Power” Season 2 will deeply explore Sauron — and his motivations.

“This (season) is just about sort of understanding his psychology and how he works,” Payne said.

“Even Sauron in his own twisted way thinks he’s healing Middle-earth,” he continued. “It’s not darkness for the sake of darkness.”