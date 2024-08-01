Hallmark's "The Heiress And The Handyman." Hallmark is celebrating “Summer Nights” with new movies every weekend in August.

Hallmark is celebrating “Summer Nights” with seven new movies coming to the network in August, including “Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery,” a new Hallmark mystery series adapted from author Kylie Logan’s book series.

New Hallmark movies land on the network every weekend in August; look out for new films from returning Hallmark stars Skyler Samuels, Autumn Reeser and Christopher Russell.

Here are seven new Hallmark movies coming to the network in August, including two new mystery movies.

‘Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery’

Starring: Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier

Summary: Detective Jazz Ramsey (Skarsten) and her crime detection dog, Zeus, are thrust into a murder mystery when they encounter an old crime scene.

Jazz, the K-9 trainer, Zeus, as well as Jazz’s ex-boyfriend and lead detective Nick (Sevier) team up to solve the baffling case.

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘Junebug’

Starring: Autumn Reeser and Aaron O’Connell

Summary: Ahead of her 40th birthday, Juniper (Reeser) is greeted by her inner child — Junebug. As Juniper, who works as a book editor, connects with the 8-year-old version of herself, she begins questioning her life path.

Inspired by Junebug, Juniper revisits her dream of writing her own stories and trying her luck at love again.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘My Dreams of You’

Starring: Skyler Samuels and Kapil Talwalkar

Summary: Following a mix up in Dream Central — the place where dreams are created — Grace (Samuels) begins having a reoccurring dream. In the dream, Grace meets a handsome man named Michael (Talwalkar).

Once the dream becomes a reality, Grace is shocked when Michael reveals he has no clue who she is.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘A Costa Rican Wedding’

Starring: Rhiannon Fish and Christopher Russell

Summary: When plans go awry at her best friend’s wedding, Emily (Fish) seeks help from her handsome arch-nemesis, Ryan (Russell).

As the bride’s maid of honor, Emily must make sure the rest of the wedding goes smoothly. As Ryan assists Emily, her feelings towards him begin to shift towards romance.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement’

Starring: Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

Summary: Advice columnist Nelly (Hutton) receives a peculiar letter and she discovers the handwriting belongs to her childhood friend, Dahlia. According to Dahlia, her boyfriend Blake is cheating on her. To help her friend out, Nelly rushes to Blake’s house to investigate. When she arrives, Nelly finds Blake’s dead body.

Dahlia is the prime suspect in her boyfriend’s murder case. Determined to prove her friend’s innocence, Nelly works with handsome new detective Michael Hogan (Smith) to crack the case.

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. MDT

‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca and Ian Harding

Summary: Lolly (Fonseca) is given three magic lemon drops from her Aunt Gert. Each lemon drop allows Lolly to experience a different version of her life if she had chosen a different path.

Lolly lives out unfulfilled dreams, leading her to question if she made the right choices.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. MDT

‘Head Over Heels’

Starring: Rebecca Dalton and Olivier Renaud

Summary: Small-town girl Addison (Dalton) is determined to make it in the high-fashion world as a footwear designer. When she receives an internship at a fashion house located in New York City, Addison jets off to assist in leading New York Fashion Week.

Once there, Addison struggles under the pressure of the internship, trying to uphold her values and forge a new romance. As her work becomes increasingly more difficult, Addison might fall head over heels in the pursuit of her dreams.

Premieres: Saturday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. MDT

Where can I watch new Hallmark movies?

Hallmark movies as well as Hallmark Mystery movies are available to stream through Peacock.

Subscriptions to Hallmark Movies Now are also available. Those who subscribe to the Hallmark streaming platform are given access to all Hallmark movies and television shows.

The streaming service Frndly TV has live access to Hallmark movies and TV available to those with a subscription.