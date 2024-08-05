Sanaa Lathan, Aunjanue Ellis and Uzo Aduba star in "The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat." The film is hitting theaters this fall.

The surge of sequels, prequels, spinoffs and reboots continues this fall with “Moana 2,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and a “Transformers” prequel, “Transformers One.”

Ongoing franchises have proven to score big at the box office in 2024. The 10 highest-grossing movies of the year so far are all sequels or prequels, with “Inside Out 2″ still dominating the top position, per Box Office Mojo.

But audiences also have a roster of original upcoming movie releases to look forward to during the fall, such as “Here,” starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Movies fans might experience some deja vu of summer 2023′s “Barbenheimer” era on Nov. 22 — the official release date of both “Wicked” and “Gladiator II,” so gear up for a double feature.

Here are 16 fall 2024 movies to look forward to:

16 fall 2024 movie releases you can’t miss

‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’

A trio of best friends, Odette (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor), Barbara Jean (Sanaa Lathan) and Clarice (Uzo Aduba), call themselves “The Supremes.” The three women have endured a lifetime of experiences together — marriage, children, loss and joy.

When new challenges present themselves to the Supremes, their decades of friendship are tested in unique ways.

Release date: Aug. 23

Rating: PG-13

‘Reagan’

Based on Paul Kengor’s 2006 book “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism,” Ronald Reagan (Dennis Quaid) proves he is much more than a Hollywood star as he makes an enduring impact in the Oval Office.

Release date: Aug. 30

Rating: N/A

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

In the wake of a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return to the infamous home in Winter River. Lydia (Winona Ryder) is still traumatized by her decades-old experiences with the “trickster demon” Beetlejuice (Micheal Keaton). So when Lydia’s rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), discovers a portal into the afterlife, Lydia fears history will repeat itself.

Life in Winter River spirals out of control when Beetlejuice’s name is announced three times, unleashing the maniac once again.

Release date: Sept. 6

Rating: PG-13

‘Transformers One’

“Transformers One” shares the origin story of arch-nemeses Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). Before their feud, Optimus Prime and Megatron were tight friends, bonded together like family.

Together, the Transformers changed the fate of the planet Cybertron.

Release date: Sept. 20

Rating: N/A

‘The Wild Robot’

Following a devastating shipwreck, intelligent robot Roz (Lupita Nyong’o) is left stranded on a deserted island. She adapts to her new habitat and forges relationships with the surrounding plants and animals. When Roz discovers an orphaned gosling, Roz begins to look after the creature like a mother.

Roz is not sure she has the programming to care for the helpless bird, so she seeks help from other wild creatures so she can teach the gosling to fly, swim and hunt.

Release date: Sept. 27

Rating: PG

‘Monster Summer’

Summertime in Martha’s Vineyard is nearly flawless — until a strange force begins haunting Noah (Mason Thames) and his pack of friends.

Desperate for answers, they turn to a reclusive former police detective (Mel Gibson) — who tells them there are monsters on the loose. The kids join forces with the curmudgeonly detective to put a stop to the monsters’ growing threat.

Release date: Oct. 4

Rating: PG-13

‘Piece by Piece’

Singer, songwriter and record producer Pharrell Williams’ life story — both highs and lows — is told with the help of LEGO animations.

Release date: Oct. 11

Rating: PG

‘Blitz’

As World War II becomes increasingly dangerous in London, Rita (Saoirse Ronan) sends her 9-year-old son, George (Elliott Heffernan), to live safely in the English countryside.

Homesick, George is determined to reunite with his mother and grandfather (Paul Weller) in London. George takes off on foot for a journey back home, which lands him in danger.

When she hears George has run off, Rita desperately searches for him.

Release date: Nov. 1

Rating: PG-13

‘Conclave’

When Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with selecting a new pope — a process known as a conclave — he finds himself at the center of conspiracy. As Lawrence searches for the right person to serve as pope, he discovers a secret that could upset the foundation of the Catholic Church.

Release date: Nov. 1

Rating: PG

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

Based on the best-selling children’s book of the same name by Barbara Robinson, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” tells the story of the Herdman family.

The six Herdman children are known as the worst-behaved children in the world. They bring mayhem wherever they go. So when the Herdman children are selected to participate in the town’s annual Christmas pageant, the townspeople are holding their breath — but the children teach the community a lesson on the true meaning of Christmas.

Release date: Nov. 8

Rating: PG

‘Red One’

When Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is abducted from the North Pole, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) security guard, is tasked with retrieving Father Christmas. Callum partners with the world’s most infamous tracker (Chris Evans) to embark on a dangerous mission to save Christmas.

Release date: Nov. 14

Rating: PG-13

‘Here’

Over the course of a century, multiple different families from different generations live in the same home — while centered on the lives of American couple Richard (Tom Hanks) and Margaret (Robin Wright). Each family has unique life experiences of love, loss, joy and despair under the same roof.

Release date: Nov. 15

Rating: PG-13

‘Wicked’

A young student named Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) is not understood by her peers due to her green skin. She creates an unexpected yet profound friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande), a girl whose sole desire in life is to be popular.

After Elphaba and Glinda have transformative experiences with the Wizard of Oz, the nature of their relationship changes and their lives take on different paths.

Release date: Nov. 22

Rating: Not yet rated

‘Gladiator II’

Still haunted from witnessing his uncle kill Maximus, Lucius (Paul Mescal) must enter the Colosseum to reclaim his home from Roman emperors.

Motivated by fury and the threats facing the future of his empire, Lucius looks to the past for guidance and the strength he needs in the fight to bring Rome back to its people.

Release date: Nov. 22

Rating: Not yet rated

‘Spellbound’

When a strange spell turns the king and queen into monsters, princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler) reluctantly takes off on a journey to break the spell — before its effects become permanent.

Release date: Nov. 22

Rating: PG

‘Moana 2′

Moana embarks on a voyage on the far seas of Oceania after she receives a call from her wayfinding ancestors. She is accompanied by a group of rag-tag seafarers on her most treacherous journey yet.

Release date: Nov. 27

Rating: PG