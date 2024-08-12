Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she waits to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, July 14, 2024.

Prince William and Princess Kate teamed up with Snoop Dogg to congratulate Team Great Britain on its success at the 2024 Paris Games.

The clip begins with an introduction from Snoop Dogg, before switching to William and Kate.

“From all of us watching from home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate says in a black and white striped T-shirt, standing next to her husband, William.

“Well done on all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all,” William says, wearing a light beard.

His message is followed by messages from David Beckham, as well as other British big names including Olympian Rebecca Adlington and cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

“Well done (team GB), what an incredible journey!” the Instagram clip was captioned. “Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at (Paris 2024) and looking forward to more from (the Paralympics) later in the summer.”

Great Britain earned 65 medals during the Paris Games, 14 of which were gold. The country took third place in terms of overall medal count, behind China with 91 medals and the United States with 126 medals, per the official Olympic website.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla also issued a message congratulating Olympians on their athletic achievements at the Paris Games. Charles also thanked France for hosting the 2024 Games, per a Royal statement.

“My wife joins me in sending our warmest congratulations to the competitors and their support teams from Team GB and across the whole Commonwealth, for their many outstanding successes at the Olympic Games in Paris,” Charles wrote in a royal statement.

“Your achievements, across so many disciplines, were forged from that invaluable combination of raw talent, true grit and hard toil over many years, burnished these past weeks by sportsmanship and team spirit in the finest tradition of the Games.”

How is Princess Kate doing?

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has maintained a low profile since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

In mid-June, Kate gave an update on her health, claiming she was making “good progress” but “not out of the woods yet,” the princess wrote in a social media statement.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She continued, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate’s last public appearance was made during the Wimbledon Championships in July. Her appearance at the tennis championship marked her second public outing of 2024, and it will likely be her last of the summer, per The Independent.

Her first appearance of the year was at Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace in June, as reported by the Deseret News.

Upon arriving at the men’s singles final with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, Kate was welcomed with a standing ovation.

Following Wimbledon, Kate and her family are taking a “summer break” as she continues treatment, a royal source told Vanity Fair.

“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to the princess told Vanity Fair. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”