The Chick-fil-A logo is displayed on a store, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Salem, N.H. Chick-fil-A is reportedly going to launch its own streaming platform with original projects.

Chick-fil-A is reportedly expanding its chicken empire into the streaming world.

The fast-food chain is going to launch its own streaming platform with original projects, Deadline reported on Wednesday.

The restaurant has already started working with major production companies and traditional studios to create family-friendly content, specifically unscripted series, according to Deadline. It is also working to acquire additional content.

A family-orientated gameshow led by Glassman Media — the studio behind Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and NBC’s “The Wall” — is also reportedly in the works, per Deadline.

The platform will reportedly launch later this year. Chick-fil-A has not officially announced its streaming platform.

The streaming platform would not be Chick-fil-A’s first entry into the entertainment world.

The fast-food chain has previously made content for its site, such as “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” an animated series that, “follows a young girl named Sam as she discovers how little acts of kindness can bring people together,” per Chick-fil-A.

What Chick-fil-A could name its streaming platform, according to AI

I have a hunch Chick-fil-A will give its streaming platform a more creative name than simply, Chick-fil-A Streaming.

I asked AI for creative name ideas for Chick-fil-A’s streaming service.

Here are the names AI came up with for a Chick-fil-A streaming platform: