People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on June 30, 2023. The Banana Pudding Milkshake, a menu favorite, and Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a new recipe, are coming to the Chick-fil-A menu.

On Aug. 26, Chick-fil-A will bring back one beloved menu item and roll out a brand-new one, according to FOX 28.

The Banana Pudding Milkshake and the Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will once again have the chance to delight fans with their unique flavors.

What’s in the 2 new menu items?

Banana Pudding Milkshake

The Banana Pudding Milkshake is a creamy blend of nostalgic flavors. It’s the perfect retro dessert to get you in the mood for back-to-school.

It comes with:

A sweet cream base

Chick-fil-A’s signature “Icedream” base

Banana and banana puree

Crumbled vanilla wafers

Whipped cream

A cherry on top!

Chick-fil-A will also add a Banana Iced Coffee to its menu on Aug. 26.

Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich

The delicious kick to this sandwich makes up for its mouthful of a name. It’s a play off of Chick-fil-A’s other sandwich, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which will also return to the menu on Aug. 26, per USA Today.

The Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich features:

A spicy chicken filet

Pickled jalapeños

Pimento cheese

A drizzle of honey

Reviews for Chick-fil-A’s new chicken filets are in

Earlier this year, Chick-fil-A updated its chicken policy from “no antibiotics ever” to “no antibiotics important to human medicine,” according to Dexerto.

Instead of fully organic chicken, Chick-fil-A now takes from chicken treated with antibiotics. Such chickens grow stronger and bigger than their counterparts not treated with antibiotics. However, some experts say that antibiotics can have an unpleasant “spaghetti”-like effect on meat texture.

The reviews from the change have hit social media now. The reaction is mixed, with some fans saying that the taste and texture of the filets have changed.

One user commented on this viral TikTok that the new filet “tastes too much like chicken.”

Chick-fil-A has not responded to the reactions circulating around its new filet, per Dexerto.

“Chick-fil-A has been dedicated to quality since the beginning. Our commitment to the high-quality chicken you expect from us is rooted in three simple things. ... Selective about the chicken we serve. ... Maintaining high animal wellbeing standards. ... Continuing to evaluate our approach,” reads the company’s quality commitment statement.